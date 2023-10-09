SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year of fiscal 2023 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 and full year fiscal 2023 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com or by dialing 1-888- 210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 16, 2023, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 23, 2023, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

