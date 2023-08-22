Dolby Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:DLB) added to S&P Composite 1500

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. The Company's products are used in content creation, distribution, and playback to enhance image and sound quality, and improve transmission and playback. It offers a developer platform, Dolby.io, that enables developers to access its technologies through application programming interfaces (APIs). Its products include digital cinema servers, playback digital film files and software, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, 3-D glasses and kits, broadcast hardware and software. The Company's technologies include Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) & Extended HE-AAC; Advanced Video Coding (AVC); Dolby AC-4; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital Plus; Dolby TrueHD; Dolby Vision; Dolby Voice; and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC).

Sector Software