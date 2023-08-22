Dolby Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:DLB) added to S&P Composite 1500
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:DLB) added to S&P Composite 1500
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-08-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|85.66 USD
|+1.00%
|+9.81%
|+21.43%
|Aug. 11
|DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Aug. 04
|Dolby Laboratories Shares Fall After Lower Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Miss
|MT
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:DLB) added to S&P Composite 1500
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|85.66 USD
|+1.00%
|+9.81%
|8 111 M $
|DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Dolby Laboratories Shares Fall After Lower Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Miss
|MT
|Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Dolby Laboratories to $98 From $93, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Dolby Laboratories Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises; Adjusted Fiscal 2023 Outlook
|MT
|Tranche Update on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 3, 2009.
|CI
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (DLB) DOLBY LABORATORIES Posts Q3 EPS $0.55, vs. Street Est of $0.55
|MT
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2023
|CI
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 22, 2023
|CI
|Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
|MT
|Dolby Laboratories, Cinepolis Expand Theater Deal
|MT
|Transcript : Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Presents at The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Jun-06-2023 10:00 AM
|CI
|Transcript : Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-24-2023 10:00 AM
|CI
|DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
|MT
|Dolby Laboratories Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal Q3, 2023 Outlook Set
|MT
|Transcript : Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (DLB) DOLBY LABORATORIES Posts Q2 Revenue $375.9M, vs. Street Est of $349.9M
|MT
|Tranche Update on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 3, 2009.
|CI
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on May 23, 2023
|CI
|Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2023
|CI
|Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
|MT
|Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.43%
|8 111 M $
|+20.24%
|9 300 M $
|+46.09%
|9 723 M $
|-6.52%
|6 351 M $
|+49.74%
|5 927 M $
|+23.69%
|10 742 M $
|+70.12%
|11 090 M $
|+4.16%
|5 101 M $
|+47.79%
|4 393 M $
|-3.05%
|4 372 M $