Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLB   US25659T1079

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

(DLB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
79.86 USD   -1.35%
06:03pDolby Laboratories : Launches New Atmos Renderer Application
PU
03/13Inside The Dolby : What you didn't see on TV on Oscars night
AQ
03/11Glimpse into Oscars rehearsals shows stars at Dolby Theatre
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dolby Laboratories : Launches New Atmos Renderer Application

03/15/2023 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15 March 2023, 05:30 (PDT)
Dolby Launches New Dolby Atmos Renderer Application
The Dolby Atmos Renderer application is a new all-in-one tool for Dolby Atmos audio professionals and creatives
  • png

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 - Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced the Dolby Atmos Renderer application, a new product that brings together Dolby's industry leading audio production tools - the Dolby Atmos Production Suite and the Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite - into an all-in-one solution for creators. The new application brings together existing functionality, including tools exclusively available to only Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers, and adds new capabilities like native Apple Silicon compatibility and improved performance.

The application, which releases in the coming days through the Avid Store, is available for new customers for $299 USD. Existing Dolby Atmos Production Suite and Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite users can upgrade to the Dolby Atmos Render application for a one-time $50 USD fee.

"Dolby actively works with our community of creators to develop and refine our tools so that making incredible Dolby Atmos experiences is as simple and frictionless as possible," said David Gould, Senior Director of Content Creation Solutions, Dolby Laboratories. "With the new Dolby Atmos Render application, creators will enjoy the benefits of Dolby's innovative audio production portfolio along with new features through an all-in-one application, now available at an even lower price point."

New features available through the Dolby Atmos Renderer application will include:

  • Native Apple silicon support, including native support for Dolby plug-ins, Dolby Atmos Music Panner, Binaural Settings, and LTC Generator.
  • 96 kHZ ADM support.
  • Retain your Trim and Downmix settings.
  • Room EQ, Array mode, remote connectivity, and compatibility with Windows* (previously exclusive to Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers).
  • 5.1.2 re-renders.
  • New UI for readability and accessibility.

*Windows customers must run Dolby Atmos Renderer on a separate computer from their DAW and use a hardware solution to route audio to/from the DAW.

The Dolby Atmos Renderer application also supports Dolby Atmos Personalized Rendering for users who have joined the early access program.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dolby Laboratories Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 22:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
06:03pDolby Laboratories : Launches New Atmos Renderer Application
PU
03/13Inside The Dolby : What you didn't see on TV on Oscars night
AQ
03/11Glimpse into Oscars rehearsals shows stars at Dolby Theatre
AQ
03/10Dolby Invites the Public and SXSW Guests to “Dolby House” to Experience the..
GL
03/10Dolby Invites the Public and SXSW Guests to “Dolby House” to Experience the..
GL
02/16Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
MT
02/13DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10Dolby Laboratories, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
02/08Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
MT
02/03Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Dolby Laboratories to $90 From $85, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 287 M - -
Net income 2023 217 M - -
Net cash 2023 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,3x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 7 652 M 7 652 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 336
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 79,86 $
Average target price 98,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Yeaman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Park Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter C. Gotcher Chairman
Roger S. Siboni Independent Director
Avadis Tevanian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.14.76%7 757
ADOBE INC.-0.95%152 857
WORKDAY INC.9.61%47 506
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.93%45 480
AUTODESK, INC.6.61%42 985
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.76%30 571