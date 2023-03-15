Dolby Laboratories : Launches New Atmos Renderer Application

15 March 2023, 05:30 (PDT)

Dolby Launches New Dolby Atmos Renderer Application

The Dolby Atmos Renderer application is a new all-in-one tool for Dolby Atmos audio professionals and creatives

png

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 - Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced the Dolby Atmos Renderer application, a new product that brings together Dolby's industry leading audio production tools - the Dolby Atmos Production Suite and the Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite - into an all-in-one solution for creators. The new application brings together existing functionality, including tools exclusively available to only Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers, and adds new capabilities like native Apple Silicon compatibility and improved performance.

The application, which releases in the coming days through the Avid Store, is available for new customers for $299 USD. Existing Dolby Atmos Production Suite and Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite users can upgrade to the Dolby Atmos Render application for a one-time $50 USD fee.

"Dolby actively works with our community of creators to develop and refine our tools so that making incredible Dolby Atmos experiences is as simple and frictionless as possible," said David Gould, Senior Director of Content Creation Solutions, Dolby Laboratories. "With the new Dolby Atmos Render application, creators will enjoy the benefits of Dolby's innovative audio production portfolio along with new features through an all-in-one application, now available at an even lower price point."

New features available through the Dolby Atmos Renderer application will include:

Native Apple silicon support, including native support for Dolby plug-ins, Dolby Atmos Music Panner, Binaural Settings, and LTC Generator.

96 kHZ ADM support.

Retain your Trim and Downmix settings.

Room EQ, Array mode, remote connectivity, and compatibility with Windows* (previously exclusive to Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers).

5.1.2 re-renders.

New UI for readability and accessibility.

*Windows customers must run Dolby Atmos Renderer on a separate computer from their DAW and use a hardware solution to route audio to/from the DAW.

The Dolby Atmos Renderer application also supports Dolby Atmos Personalized Rendering for users who have joined the early access program.