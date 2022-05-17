Log in
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:00:01 pm EDT
75.01 USD   -0.31%
08:32aDolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
GL
08:31aDolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
AQ
05/16DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

05/17/2022 | 08:32am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Ashley Schwenoha
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
415-645-5506
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 311 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 7 568 M 7 568 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 368
Free-Float 63,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,01 $
Average target price 103,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Yeaman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Park Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter C. Gotcher Chairman
Steven E. Forshay Senior Vice President-Advanced Technology Group
Roger S. Siboni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-21.22%7 568
ADOBE INC.-28.96%190 351
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.61%45 528
WORKDAY INC.-35.55%44 661
AUTODESK, INC.-29.92%41 891
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.42%35 825