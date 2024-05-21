SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 3:45 PM ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

