16 June 2024, 17:35 (PDT)

Megabox Adopting New Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos Offering for Premium Movie Theaters

SEOUL, KOREA - June 17, 2024 - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is announcing today that Megabox will be the first exhibitor in the world to adopt Dolby's new combined solution of Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos for existing and forthcoming premium theater locations.

The ability for exhibitors to equip their own premium theaters with Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos offers them a new way to deliver a Dolby experience to moviegoers. Megabox, which currently also operates seven Dolby Cinema locations, plans to begin equipping select theaters in South Korea with Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos in 2025.

Filmmakers and moviegoers revel in the transformative theatrical experience you can only get with Dolby Vision picture quality combined with Dolby Atmos immersive sound, enabling audiences to truly live in the story of a film.

"Korean moviegoers have proven to be very savvy when it comes to their technology choices, and they've completely embraced Dolby Cinema over the years," said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management at Dolby. "We look forward to working with Megabox to bring the combined magic of Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos to even more premium theaters in South Korea - empowering people to love movies more in Dolby."

Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema in South Korea at Megabox Coex in 2020, Megabox has expanded its Dolby Cinema presence and currently operates seven Dolby Cinemas nationwide, including in Anseong Starfield, Namyangju Hyundai Outlet Space One, Daejeon Shinsegae Art & Science, Daegu Shinsegae, Suwon AK Plaza, and Songdo.

"With Megabox being the sole exhibitor partner of Dolby Cinema in Korea, Dolby has been a transformative partner in our rapid growth," said Yongseok Nam, CEO of Megabox. "Through the introduction of this new Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos offering, we aim not only to strengthen our partnership with Dolby, but also elevate the movie experience to more premium screens in South Korea."