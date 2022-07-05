Dolby Laboratories : Tencent Music Entertainment's QQ Music Becomes China's First Domestic Music Service Supporting Do...

5 July 2022, 19:00 (PDT)

Tencent Music Entertainment's QQ Music Becomes China's First Domestic Music Service Supporting Dolby Atmos

On July 6, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), a leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, and Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, announced the availability of Dolby Atmos on QQ Music. QQ Music is one of China's largest domestic music streaming services and the first domestic Chinese music platform to integrate Dolby Atmos, which is available now to QQ Music SVIP subscribers. Today's announcement marks the start of a strategic partnership between TME and Dolby to make music in Dolby Atmos more accessible in China.

"Our collaboration with Dolby allows us to provide QQ Music subscribers with an incredible music listening experience," said Alan Zhou, Vice President of Technology, QQ Music, Tencent Music Entertainment Group. "As China's first domestic music service supporting Dolby Atmos, QQ Music is a leader in providing innovative listening experiences for music fans in China. Users will feel sound from all around with crystal clear details when listening to music in Dolby Atmos and experience the beauty of music more vividly and realistically. TME will work closely with Dolby to bring more high-quality content in Dolby Atmos from various artists and labels to the service, offering creators and fans a new world of music brought to life in Dolby Atmos."

"Dolby Atmos is transforming how music is created and enjoyed," said Jeff Wong, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, China, Dolby Laboratories. "We are thrilled to collaborate with TME and bring this revolutionary music experience to more Chinese music fans through QQ Music. We look forward to extending that experience with TME to more scenarios where music is essential."

At launch, music fans can experience a robust and growing catalog of top and iconic songs in Dolby Atmos. The catalog includes some of music's most popular singers, bands, and artists from all over the world, such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Roddy Ricch, and Sia, in addition to well-respected Chinese artists Buyi Mao, Charlie Zhou, Mayday, Jam Hsiao, Tia Ray, Nana Ou-yang, and INTO1. In addition, QQ Music's Dolby Atmos library will also cover a wide range of music genres, such as Pop, Classical, Rock, Electronic, Hip Hop, and more.

Dolby Atmos Music is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their fans. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling a bass drop wash over you, nothing brings you inside your music like Dolby Atmos.

In celebration of this milestone, several of China's top artists and leading music professionals shared their experiences and thoughts about the growing availability of Dolby Atmos in China.

Tia Ray, the award-nominated Chinese singer, said, "Dolby Atmos enables us to open our mind when creating music, introducing new rich depths of sound. It allows me to see my music in a new way. I hope that music fans on QQ Music will enjoy the phenomenal experience I enjoyed when I first heard my music in Dolby Atmos."

Widely acclaimed Chinese composer and music producer Lei Qian said, "Dolby Atmos offers unlimited space for creativity. As a result, I can express emotions and pictures in music more freely than I could before. Now, with QQ Music supporting Dolby Atmos, music fans will be able to feel the creativity and expression in my music in a deeper way."

Kevin Shin, General Manager of WAJI Music, said, "My first experience with Dolby Atmos was hearing Buyi Mao's latest album Lonely Planet. Dolby Atmos makes music feel more vibrant and immersive while allowing artists to share their artistic intent in new ways. It's a major step forward for music."

Sam Hu, Vice President of Taihe Music Group, one of the world's leading Chinese music providers, said, "As an industry, we are constantly seeking ways to provide music fans with a better listening experience. Dolby Atmos is one of our solutions. Now, music fans can feel a deeper emotional connection when listening to their favorite music from Taihe in Dolby Atmos on QQ Music, like Charlie Zhou's Brightness from the documentary Forbidden City or Nana Ou-yang's upcoming new album."

At launch, Dolby Atmos will be available to QQ Music SVIP subscribers with a compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled Android-based smartphone. This includes Android devices from brands such as Lenovo, moto, OPPO, OnePlus, realme, Redmi, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. To begin enjoying Dolby Atmos, users can log into QQ Music and enter the dedicated channel by typing "Dolby Atmos" in the search bar. In addition, TME plans to soon expand access to Dolby Atmos to more use cases, such as vehicles equipped with Dolby Atmos.

Since its inception, QQ Music has been committed to providing professional music content for music lovers, adhering to the original intention of improving music quality and meeting users' needs for personalized music.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group