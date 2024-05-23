SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Kevin Yeaman , President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM CT ( 11:00 AM ET ).

Peter Goldmacher , Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 , at 10:50 AM ET .

A live webcast and replay of the events will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

