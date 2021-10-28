28 October 2021, 01:00 (PDT)

Mercedes-Benz AG gears up to bring Dolby Atmos Music experience to its cars

Stuttgart/Munich - Mercedes-Benz today announced that it will be offering Dolby Atmos® in a range of its top car models providing the ultimate in-car audio experience to its customers, allowing listeners to connect with music to its fullest creative potential.

The Dolby Atmos experience will be built into the optional Burmester® high-end 4D and 3D sound system as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach and shortly afterwards in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, turning the Mercedes-Benz vehicles into state-of-the-art concert halls on wheels.

Powered by a total of 31 loudspeakers and eight sound transducers, also known as exciters, which will also be mounted into the seats, audiophiles will receive an unprecedented sound experience as they take the wheel of their chosen car, offering them a whole new immersive soundscape as they take to the road.

"Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology", says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales. "With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert. I am sure the customers will be delighted."

The entertainment hardware of the Burmester® high-end 4D sound system installed in the Maybach and the S-Class already includes:

31 speakers, including 6 3D speakers that emit their sound from above, 4 near-ear speakers in the front seats, an 18.5-liter subwoofer

8 sound transducers (two per seat)

2 amplifiers

1750 watts power

John Couling, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories said: "At Dolby we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision. We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars. The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger."

An immersive audio experience, Dolby Atmos Music adds more space, clarity and depth to music. The technology empowers creators to place discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field, which goes beyond the capabilities of mono or stereo.

Dolby Atmos adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches an artist's original vision in the studio.

The Maybach, which incorporates Dolby Atmos, is one of the first cars in the world and the first model in the Mercedes-Benz Cars line-up to offer this superior, multidimensional sound experience that ideally complements the brand's other luxury features. Luxury has always been part of Mercedes-Benz's DNA and remains a timeless concept, though one that is constantly evolving. Mercedes-Benz strives to shape the future of luxury with heritage and a progressive vision, it's about the extraordinary that creates desire. As a result, the Maybach is even better able to appeal to all its passengers' senses at the highest level. The Dolby Atmos integrated in the Mercedes-Maybach will be available starting summer 2022 and will be offered for other models shortly thereafter equipped with the new MBUX system introduced with the new Mercedes- Benz S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

