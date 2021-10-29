Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dole plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOLE   IE0003LFZ4U7

DOLE PLC

(DOLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Garden Classic Salads for Possible Contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

10/29/2021 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of garden salad due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses connected to any of the recalled lot codes have been reported to date. The products being recalled are:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005373/en/

24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad Lot: N28205A and N28205B UPC: 0-71430-01136-2 (Photo: Business Wire)

24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad Lot: N28205A and N28205B UPC: 0-71430-01136-2 (Photo: Business Wire)

Product Description

Lot Codes

UPC Code

Best If Used By

24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad

N28205A and N28205B

0-71430-01136-2

10-25-21

4 oz Marketside™ Classic Salad

N28205A and N28205B

6-81131-32895-1

10-25-21

12 oz Kroger™ Brand Garden Salad

N28211A and N28211B

0-11110-91036-3

10-25-21

12 oz Salad Classics™ Garden Salad

N28211A and N28211B

6-88267-18443-7

10-25-21

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The lot code and Best if Used By date are located on the upper right corner of the bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag. The impacted products were distributed in AL, FL, GA, LA, MA, MD, NC, PA, SC, VA. This product is beyond its “Best If Used By” date and should no longer be on retail shelves. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Best if Used By dates.

This precautionary Recall notification is being issued due to a single sample of garden salad which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia.

No other Dole products (or products manufactured by Dole) are included in the recall. Only the specific garden salad products listed, with the exact Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DOLE PLC
10:55aDole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Garden Classic Salads f..
BU
10/25Philippines sets cash grants for public transport drivers as fuel prices soar
RE
10/14Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say
RE
10/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks IronNet, Bed Bath & Beyond, Head Lower in Afternoon Ac..
MT
10/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mixed Pre-Market Friday
MT
09/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Trading Volatile as Virgin Galactic Soars, Bed Bath & Beyond ..
MT
09/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Dole Shares Catching Upside Chatter Early Thursday
MT
08/24DOLE : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Dole With Buy Rating, $19 Price Target
MT
08/24DOLE : BofA Securities Starts Dole at Underperform With $15 Price Target
MT
08/24DOLE : Stephens Starts Dole at Overweight With $19 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 101 M 9 429 M 9 429 M
Net income 2021 121 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 1 034 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 1 173 M 1 370 M 1 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 974
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart DOLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Dole plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,58 $
Average target price 19,92 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rory Patrick Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis James Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Patrick McCann Executive Chairman
Johan Linden Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLE PLC0.00%1 370
CORTEVA, INC.11.16%31 599
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-15.03%15 393
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-28.26%3 841
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-12.76%2 969
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-25.79%1 581