  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dole plc
  News
  7. Summary
05:41pDole Installs Two Wind Turbines, Delivering Clean Electricity to Soledad Salad Processing Facility
BU
10/27Dole plc Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
09/15Dole : Origin Green Gold- Dole Ireland Awarded Prestigious Sustainability Accolade
PU
Dole Installs Two Wind Turbines, Delivering Clean Electricity to Soledad Salad Processing Facility

11/15/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Move further demonstrates company commitment to make real, meaningful contributions in reducing environmental impacts

Dole Fresh Vegetables, a division of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) announced the implementation and activation of two General Electric 2.8-Megawatt wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006512/en/

Dole Fresh Vegetables wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dole Fresh Vegetables wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each Dole turbine generating power to the facility stands 499 feet tall at maximum height with rotor diameters of 417 feet. Whenever sufficient wind is present to rotate the blades, electrical energy is automatically generated, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. This energy is primarily delivered to the Dole facility’s electrical system with any excess clean energy generated flowing directly to the Pacific Gas & Electric grid.

The environmental benefits of the project are expected to be significant according to forecasts. Pursuant to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator,1 this wind project is estimated to directly reduce CO2 emissions by 14,921 tons per year.

“Representing an important milestone in our sustainability journey, these turbines will have a substantial impact on our operations’ carbon footprint,” stated Timothy Escamilla, President of Dole Fresh Vegetables. “They are projected to produce over 19 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity per year, which will result in a 70% offset to our overall energy consumption at this site.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has roughly estimated the positive annual impacts of these turbines to be equivalent to offsetting the electricity use of 2,634 American Homes.

Seeking domestically produced renewable energy and reducing the company’s reliance on fossil-fuel power to make a markable positive impact against climate change is in line with the company’s The Dole Way framework. Launched in 2020, the program’s goal is to keep improving opportunities for communities around the world by being an important pioneer of change.

With the facility’s focus on harnessing wind power Dole will also be contributing to the stability of the local electric grid. Salinas Valley possesses a unique geography that provides a strong and consistent wind during the summer months, and particularly in the evening when the electrical grid is most stressed and utilizes more fossil fuel peaker power plants.

The Dole wind turbines were manufactured by General Electric and installed by Foundation Windpower LLC, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale wind projects. The project was facilitated and brought to completion with the help of Ryan Park, of Spiral Energy LLC.

“These state-of-the-art Dole turbines represent the seventh Foundation Windpower installation in the Salinas Valley,” stated Steve Sherr, Executive Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for Foundation Windpower. “We are proud to work with progressive thinking companies like Dole that don’t just talk about reducing hydrocarbon emissions and oil dependence in their operations but take active steps to make it reality.”

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About The Dole Way

In April 2020, Dole Food Company announced The Dole Way, introducing its sustainability commitment and framework around People, Nature and Food. For more information, please visit www.dole.com

1 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator


© Business Wire 2022
