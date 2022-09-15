Dole : Origin Green Gold- Dole Ireland Awarded Prestigious Sustainability Accolade

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dublin, Ireland. 15.09.22

Origin Green Gold- Dole Ireland Awarded Prestigious Sustainability Accolade

Wednesday, September 14th saw Bord Bia (the Irish Food Board) award Origin Green "Gold" membership for 2022 to Dole Ireland at a hybrid event held in Dublin. Gold status recognises the efforts of Origin Green members which have achieved "exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets in areas such as raw material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, packaging and social sustainability" based on the assessment of Bord Bia's nominated independent verification authority.

Globally renowned, Origin Green is the worlds' only national food and drink sustainability programme, encouraging lrish businesses to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect and protect the environment and enrich local communities. The award of "Gold" status is a testament to Dole's ongoing commitment to transparency across its operations and the pursuit of best sustainable practices- a commitment evident in the wide variety of initiatives in place across Dole Ireland focused on, amongst other things, energy management, water conservation, biodiversity, community engagement and diversity and inclusion.

Commented on the award, Des McCoy, Managing Director of Dole Ireland noted:

"Entrusted to market the most nutritious of foods with the lowest environmental footprints, in Dole, sustainability, doing business the right way and responsibly managing resources and the environment in which we operate, lies at the heart of everything that we do. The award of Origin Green Gold status here in our home market is particularly gratifying, recognising as it does the dedication, effort and expertise our people and our local growing partners nationwide bring to our business each and every day."



Pictured: Dole Ireland Origin Green Working Group: (left to right)- Miriam Williams, Des McCoy, Mark Byrne, John Cunningham, Naomi Cassidy, Vincent Dolan, Alan Thornton, Conor Keown and Ger Murphy.

