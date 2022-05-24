Dole plc Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 05/24/2022 | 07:07am EDT Send by mail :

Net Income of $3.3 million and Diluted EPS of $(0.01)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $81.5 million

of $81.5 million Adjusted Net Income1 of $28.2 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $0.30 Financial Highlights - Unaudited Q1'22 Q1'21 Q1'21 Pro-forma (2) Revenue - $’m 2,245 1,051 2,266 Net Income - $'m 3.3 26.1 63.2 Net (Loss) Income attributable to Dole plc - $'m. (1.4) 21.3 57.7 Diluted EPS - $ (0.01) 0.38 0.61 Adjusted EBITDA - $’m (1) 81.5 79.2 131.1 Adjusted Net Income - $’m (1) 28.2 25.9 58.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS - $ (1) 0.30 0.46 0.62 Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman said: “We are pleased with the result that the Group has delivered for the first quarter of 2022 particularly as we were impacted by the Value Added salads recall and foreign currency translation movements in the quarter. Our diversified business model has once more proven itself to be resilient. For the 2022 financial year, we are now targeting revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350.0 million to $370.0 million. The Board extends our appreciation to all of our talented and dedicated people across the Group." Revenue for the first quarter increased to $2.2 billion from $1.1 billion. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of revenue from DFC following the acquisition by Dole plc. On a pro-forma2 comparative basis, revenue decreased marginally, primarily due to a decrease in Fresh Vegetables resulting from the Value Added salads product recall in January and February 2022 and negative foreign currency translation movements which together accounted for a $112.0 million impact to revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $81.5 million. On a pro-forma comparative basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to the impact of the Value Added salads product recall, as well as a reduction in Fresh Fruit versus a strong prior year comparative, and a decrease in Diversified Fresh Produce – EMEA primarily due to negative foreign currency translation movements. These decreases were partially offset by an improved performance within Diversified Fresh Produce – Americas & ROW. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter was $28.2 million, compared to $25.9 million in the prior year and $58.8 million on a pro-forma comparative basis. The decreases on a pro-forma comparative basis were predominantly due to the decreases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.30. Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited) Q1'22 Q1'21 - Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit $ 749,803 $ 61,881 $ 744,614 $ 91,587 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 791,155 20,101 793,740 24,927 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 463,692 12,303 421,693 10,096 Fresh Vegetables 274,751 (12,746 ) 327,701 4,534 Intersegment (34,419 ) — (21,985 ) — Total $ 2,244,982 $ 81,539 $ 2,265,763 $ 131,144 Fresh Fruit Revenue for the first quarter increased 0.7% compared to pro-forma revenue for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue was positively impacted by increased pricing in North America and Europe as well as by higher revenues from the commercial cargo business, but partially offset by lower pricing in non-core markets and negatively impacted by a decrease in volumes sold in European and North American markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter decreased 32.5% compared to the prior year on a pro-forma basis. The prior year comparative had the benefit of strong market conditions due to tight supply conditions following hurricanes Eta and Iota in November 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by lower volumes as well as higher cost of fruit, driven by higher input costs in packaging, fertilizers and other materials, as well as higher distribution costs, driven by higher fuel and higher ocean and inland freight costs. These higher costs were partially offset by higher pricing in core markets as well as by strong performance in the commercial cargo business. Diversified Fresh Produce – EMEA Revenue for the first quarter was broadly in line with the prior year pro-forma comparative. On a like-for-like basis, strong revenue growth was seen across the division, largely driven by higher prices across most regions as well as by increased food service revenue, particularly in the United Kingdom ("U.K."). However, this was offset primarily by a negative translation impact on currency of $56.4 million due to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar in the quarter against the Euro, Swedish Krona, and Sterling. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter decreased 19.3% versus the prior year pro-forma comparative. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements, as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro, Swedish krona and British Pound sterling and due to the impact of logistical challenges trading in North Europe as well as the timing of certain South African sales, offset in part by a strong performance in the U.K., driven by a recovery in food service. Diversified Fresh Produce – Americas & ROW Revenue for the first quarter increased 10.0% versus the prior year pro-forma comparative. The increase was driven primarily by higher selling prices at the end of the Chilean cherry season after a difficult end to the season in the prior year, as well as by higher average selling prices in North America, offset in part by lower revenue in South American blueberries. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased 21.8%, driven by a strong recovery in the Chilean grape business, which had a very difficult season in the prior year due to the impact of heavy rains on quality and volumes. There was also positive development in the majority of the North American businesses; however, this positive development was offset in part by higher costs of certain vegetable products, as well as higher travel costs with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Fresh Vegetables Revenue for the first quarter decreased 16.2% versus the prior year pro-forma comparative. Revenue was negatively impacted by the packaged salads recall and temporary plant closures which impacted operations in January and February 2022 and led to a decrease in volumes of Value Added salad products sold in the first quarter. The segment was also impacted by a planned decrease in volumes in Fresh Packed vegetables products. These decreases were partially offset by improved pricing in Value Added salads products, and significantly stronger pricing in Fresh Packed vegetables products supported by the reduced volume strategy. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was a loss of $12.7 million. Fresh Vegetables Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by lower revenue and lower cost absorption driven by the packaged salads recall and plant closures which impacted operations in January and February, as well as by inflationary pressures on freight, packaging and labor costs. These challenges in Valued Added salads business were partially offset by an improved performance in Fresh Packed products. Capital Expenditures Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million, which included continued progress on the final farm renovations in Honduras following the 2020 hurricanes. Net Debt and Financial Leverage Net Debt as of March 31, 2022 was $1.3 billion and Financial Leverage was 3.75x. On May 23, 2022, Dole entered into a new three-year, committed trade receivables arrangement that will terminate $76.0 million of the Company’s existing uncommitted non-recourse trade receivables arrangements. This facility will provide an additional source of financing for the Group at a lower cost. The maximum amount of receivables that can be sold under this agreement at any time is $255.0 million. Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 (forward-looking statement) For fiscal year 2022, Dole is targeting: Revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.7 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350.0 million to $370.0 million

Capital Expenditures of approximately $125.0 million

Net Interest Expense of approximately $45.0 million

Adjusted Effective tax rate in the range of 23.0% to 27.0% The reduction in targeted Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to a slower than anticipated return to full operating profitability in our Fresh Vegetables segment and a more negative foreign currency translation impact on translation of Euro earnings to U.S. Dollar following a strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against European currencies. The geopolitical situation in Ukraine and Russia is ongoing and as such it remains difficult to accurately predict what overall impact this may have on global trade flows, cost inflation and foreign exchange rates, and how this might impact the Group over the remainder of this financial year. The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures. Dividend On May 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.08 per share, payable on July 6, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022. Consolidated Statement of Operations - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net $ 2,244,982 $ 1,051,139 $ 2,265,763 Cost of sales (2,110,943 ) (966,638 ) (2,043,829 ) Gross profit 134,039 84,501 221,934 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (124,159 ) (66,751 ) (135,930 ) Merger, transaction and other related costs — (6,777 ) — Gain on disposal of businesses 242 1,539 1,539 Gain on asset sales 495 — 3,582 Operating income 10,617 12,512 91,125 Other income, net 2,517 295 4,941 Interest income 1,638 417 1,108 Interest expense (11,644 ) (2,252 ) (11,292 ) Income before income taxes and equity earnings 3,128 10,972 85,882 Income tax expense (420 ) (1,256 ) (23,991 ) Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 577 16,399 1,305 Net income 3,285 26,115 63,196 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,679 ) (4,806 ) (5,546 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc $ (1,394 ) $ 21,309 $ 57,650 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.61 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 94,878 55,532 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 94,878 55,699 95,030 Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,948 $ 250,561 Short-term investments 5,584 6,115 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $23,293 and $22,064, respectively 785,626 719,114 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances of $9,764 and $9,606, respectively 102,709 72,350 Other receivables, net of allowances of $14,213 and $14,066, respectively 137,162 125,908 Inventories, net of allowances of $5,051 and $7,447, respectively 457,660 410,737 Prepaid expenses 58,214 45,339 Other current assets 16,309 11,011 Assets held-for-sale 2,974 200 Total current assets 1,782,186 1,641,335 Long-term investments 21,405 23,433 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 126,846 128,407 Actively marketed property 37,001 50,364 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $323,144 and $283,677, respectively 1,394,556 1,430,850 Operating lease right-of-use assets 363,045 368,632 Goodwill 509,174 511,333 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $119,159 and $117,499 respectively 59,674 62,046 Other assets 125,855 98,917 Deferred income tax assets 47,238 46,371 Total assets $ 4,773,260 $ 4,667,968 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 695,513 $ 696,766 Income taxes payable 5,427 10,316 Accrued liabilities 429,297 464,931 Bank overdrafts 15,883 9,395 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 83,792 51,785 Current maturities of operating leases 73,292 73,046 Other tax 36,125 35,212 Contingent consideration 3,037 2,958 Pension and postretirement benefits 17,857 17,664 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 18,232 9,078 Total current liabilities 1,378,455 1,371,151 Long-term debt, net 1,387,941 1,297,808 Operating leases, less current maturities 298,194 305,714 Deferred income tax liabilities 149,307 145,689 Income tax payable, less current portion 40,439 40,439 Contingent consideration, less current portion 4,106 4,302 Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion 147,621 152,149 Other long-term liabilities 105,944 105,310 Total liabilities $ 3,512,007 $ 3,422,562 Commitments and contingent liabilities (See Note 16) Redeemable noncontrolling interests. 33,949 32,776 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,877,706 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 950 950 Additional paid-in capital 792,061 792,223 Retained earnings 404,334 413,335 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,962 ) (125,919 ) Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,096,383 1,080,589 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 130,921 132,041 Total equity 1,227,304 1,212,630 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 4,773,260 $ 4,667,968 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 3,285 $ 26,115 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,013 9,480 Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets 17,513 — Asset write-offs and net gain on sale of assets (495 ) — Net loss on financial instruments 506 — Stock-based compensation expense 648 — Earnings from equity method investments (577 ) (16,399 ) Net gain on disposal of businesses (242 ) (1,539 ) Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 1,466 — Benefit for deferred income taxes (4,078 ) (539 ) Pension and other postretirement benefit plan benefit (1,023 ) (415 ) Fair value movement on contingent consideration 25 41 Dividends received 810 2,075 Other (234 ) 2,084 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (114,022 ) (39,994 ) Inventories (48,762 ) (3,811 ) Operating lease liabilities 1,037 2,276 Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities (32,161 ) (17,053 ) Cash flow used in operating activities (145,291 ) (37,679 ) Investing Activities Sales of assets 15,620 — Capital expenditures (17,330 ) (8,669 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,399 ) — Insurance proceeds received for damage to property 776 — Purchases of investments (412 ) — Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (48 ) (596 ) Other 3 147 Cash flow used in investing activities (2,790 ) (9,118 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 341,795 551,306 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (212,414 ) (289,475 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (7,500 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (7,590 ) (4,307 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (3,616 ) (2,174 ) Payment of contingent consideration (599 ) — Cash flow provided by financing activities 117,576 247,850 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (4,108 ) (3,206 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (34,613 ) 197,847 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 250,561 160,503 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 215,948 $ 358,350 Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 3,285 $ 26,115 $ 63,196 Interest expense 11,644 2,252 11,292 Income tax expense 420 1,256 23,991 EBIT 15,349 29,623 98,479 Depreciation 28,171 6,705 28,318 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,775 2,775 Merger, transaction, and other related costs — 6,777 — Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4,088 ) 219 463 Net unrealized (gain) on foreign currency denominated borrowings (1,491 ) — (5,859 ) Net noncash realized (gain) on foreign currency denominated borrowings (1,029 ) — — Produce recalls 16,251 — — Fair value movement on contingent consideration 25 41 41 Asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds (626 ) — (9,880 ) Restructuring charges — — (125 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 17,513 — — (Gain) on disposal of businesses (242 ) (1,539 ) (1,539 ) Net realized foreign currency loss on liquidated entities 5,445 — — Legal matters — — 15,000 Items in earnings for equity method investments: Dole's share of interest expense 556 7,257 334 Dole's share of income tax 561 15,675 855 Dole's share of depreciation 1,624 11,582 1,556 Dole's share of amortization 666 726 726 Dole's share of other items 12 (687 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,539 $ 79,154 $ 131,144 Reconciliation from Net (Loss) Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) income for the financial year attributable to equity shareholders $ (1,394 ) $ 21,309 $ 57,650 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,775 2,775 Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (4,088 ) 219 463 Merger, transaction, and other related costs — 6,777 — Net unrealized (gain) on foreign currency denominated borrowings (1,491 ) — (5,859 ) Net noncash realized (gain) on foreign currency denominated borrowings (1,029 ) — — Produce recall costs 16,251 — — Fair value movements on contingent consideration 25 41 41 Asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds (626 ) — (9,880 ) Restructuring charges — — (125 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 17,513 — — (Gain) on disposal of businesses (242 ) (1,539 ) (1,539 ) Net realized foreign currency loss on liquidated entities 5,445 — — Legal matters — — 15,000 Income tax on items above (5,249 ) (8 ) (2,254 ) Income tax on discrete tax items 250 — 2,520 Deferred tax on intangible assets (125 ) (389 ) (389 ) NCI impact on items above (458 ) (914 ) (259 ) Items in earnings for equity method investments Dole's share of amortization on intangible assets 666 726 726 Dole's share of other items 12 (687 ) — Dole's share of income tax on items above (103 ) (2,410 ) (120 ) Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation $ 28,199 $ 25,900 $ 58,750 Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.30 $ 0.47 $ 0.62 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 94,878 55,532 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 94,878 55,699 95,030 Net Debt and Financial Leverage Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company’s capital structure and financial leverage. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt and financial leverage as of March 31, 2022 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2022 was $1.3 billion and financial leverage was 3.75x. March 31, 2022 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ (215,948 ) Bank overdrafts 15,883 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 83,792 Long-term debt, net. 1,387,941 1,271,668 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs 19,894 Net Debt $ 1,291,562 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended 31 March, 2022 343,976 Financial Leverage: Net Debt / Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 3.75x Dole plc’s results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc’s Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Effective tax rate pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from EBIT by: (1) adding depreciation charges; (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments; (5) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign currency denominated borrowings; (6) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings; (7) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (8) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (9) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (10) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (11) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (13) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (14) adding the net realized foreign currency loss or subtracting the net realized foreign currency gain on liquidated entities; (15) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (16) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (17) adding restructuring charges; and (18) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business. It also includes the effect of the Company’s share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method. Adjusted Net Income is calculated from net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding intangible asset amortization charges; (2) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (3) adding net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments including interest rate swaps; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign currency denominated borrowings; (5) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings; (6) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (8) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (9) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (10) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (11) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (13) adding the net realized foreign currency loss or subtracting the net realized foreign currency gain on liquidated entities; (14) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (15) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (16) adding restructuring charges; and (17) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business. It excludes the tax effect of these items and the effect attributable to non-controlling interests. It also includes the effect of the Company’s share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method. Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period. Adjusted Effective tax rate is calculated from the effective tax rate by: (1) subtracting the impact from incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; and (2) subtracting the impact from uncertain tax positions. Pro-forma EBIT is calculated from pro-forma net income (loss) by adding pro-forma interest expense and adding the pro-forma income tax expense or subtracting the pro-forma income tax benefit. Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from pro-forma EBIT by: (1) adding depreciation charges; (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments; (5) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign currency denominated borrowings; (6) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings; (7) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (8) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (9) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (10) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (11) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (13) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (14) adding the net realized foreign currency loss or subtracting the net realized foreign currency gain on liquidated entities; (15) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (16) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (17) adding restructuring charges; and (18) and adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business. It also includes the effect of the Company’s share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method. Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income is calculated from pro-forma net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding intangible asset amortization charges; (2) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (3) adding net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments including interest rate swaps; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign currency denominated borrowings; (5) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings; (6) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (8) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (9) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (10) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (11) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (13) adding the net realized foreign currency loss or subtracting the net realized foreign currency gain on liquidated entities; (14) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (15) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (16) adding restructuring charges; and (17) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business. It excludes the tax effect of these items and the effect attributable to non-controlling interests. It also includes the effect of the Company’s share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method. Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from pro-forma Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period. Pro-forma EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Effective tax rate, Adjusted EPS and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not measurements of Dole plc financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Dole plc, net income, income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: They do not reflect Dole plc’s cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Dole plc’s working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on Dole plc’s debt; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements. Because of these limitations, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to Dole plc to invest in the growth of its and Dole plc’s business. Further, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-form Adjusted EPS as used herein may not be calculated in a similar manner to, and are therefore not necessarily comparable with, similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we have included pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma EPS herein because Dole plc’s management believes that pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures. Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Effective tax rate without undertaking unreasonable efforts. Pro-forma Methodology The methodology used to prepare the unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc to show the estimated effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020 and is consistent with how the pro-forma financial statements were prepared in the F-1. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are based on the Company's consolidated statutory results and therefore are not pro-forma adjusted. 1. All associated transaction costs reflected on January 1, 2020. As such, no transaction costs are included within the pro-forma numbers discussed below. 2. Effective tax rate of 25% for Q1 2021. 3. Applying the results of the Purchase Price Allocation (“PPA”) exercise, acquisition accounting and debt refinancing to January 1, 2020: a. Q1 2021 pro-forma results reflect a reduction in the depreciation charge of $1.0 million. This is a function of the asset values increasing as a result of the PPA exercise offset by an increase in the estimated useful lives of the assets. b. The interest expense for Q1 2021 reflects the outcome of the refinancing. 4. TP’s pickup of its 45.0% share of DFC’s net income has been eliminated. 5. EPS is calculated using shares in issue following the IPO and additional share issuances. 6. There is an adjustment in Q1 2021 of $5.0 million to reflect estimated ongoing incremental public company costs of $14.0 million annualized. See reconciliation of pro-forma results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 below. Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) – for the three months ended March 31, 2021 TP DFC Dole plc FV &

Intercompany Adjustment Transaction

Costs Ongoing

plc Costs Debt

Adjustment Tax

Adjustment Pro-forma

Financial

Statements (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 1,051,139 1,232,674 2,283,813 (18,050 ) — — — — 2,265,763 Cost of sales (966,638 ) (1,096,241 ) (2,062,879 ) 19,050 — — — — (2,043,829 ) Gross profit 84,501 136,433 220,934 1,000 — — — — 221,934 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (66,383 ) (64,522 ) (130,905 ) — — (5,025 ) — — (135,930 ) Merger, transaction, and other related costs (6,777 ) (387 ) (7,164 ) — 7,164 — — — — Gain on disposal of businesses 1,539 — 1,539 — — — — — 1,539 Gain on asset sales — 3,582 3,582 — — — — — 3,582 Operating income (loss) 12,880 75,106 87,986 1,000 7,164 (5,025 ) — — 91,125 Other income (expense), net (73 ) 5,014 4,941 — — — — — 4,941 Interest income 417 691 1,108 — — — — — 1,108 Interest expense (2,252 ) (16,631 ) (18,883 ) — — — 7,591 — (11,292 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 10,972 64,180 75,152 1,000 7,164 (5,025 ) 7,591 — 85,882 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,256 ) (20,775 ) (22,031 ) — — 1,580 (2,387 ) (1,153 ) (23,991 ) Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 16,399 252 16,651 (15,346 ) — — — — 1,305 Net income (loss) 26,115 43,657 69,772 (14,346 ) 7,164 (3,445 ) 5,204 (1,153 ) 63,196 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,806 ) (740 ) (5,546 ) — — — — — (5,546 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 21,309 42,917 64,226 (14,346 ) 7,164 (3,445 ) 5,204 (1,153 ) 57,650 Earnings per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.61 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030 About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place. Webcast and Conference Call Information Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results. The webcast can be accessed within “Events and Presentations” on the company website, www.doleplc.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing +1 646 787 9445 or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 710667. A replay of the call will be available through May 31, 2022, by dialing +1 845 709 8569, or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 039478. Forward-looking information Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strive,” “target” or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws. 1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures. 2 This press release contains pro-forma financial information. The unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Dole Food Company, Inc. ("DFC" or "Legacy Dole") by Total Produce ("TP") and the effects of the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. This is consistent with the pro-forma financial statements presented in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC at the time of the IPO. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005650/en/

