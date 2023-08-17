Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-08-16 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 13.18 USD -1.57% -2.23% +36.58% 12:05pm Earnings Flash (DOLE) DOLE Posts Q2 Revenue $2.14B, vs. Street Est of $2.28B MT 12:05pm Earnings Flash (DOLE) DOLE Reports Q2 EPS $0.51, vs. Street Est of $0.34 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Dole plc Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Today at 06:01 am Share Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023: Second quarter Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 4.4%

Second quarter Net Income of $52.3 million, an increase of 8.1%

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $122.7 million, an increase of 9.7%

of $122.7 million, an increase of 9.7% Second quarter Adjusted Net Income of $48.4 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.51 Financial Highlights - Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,141 2,051 4,130 4,021 Income from continuing operations2 63.7 59.6 98.7 88.2 Net Income 52.3 48.4 72.8 51.8 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 42.3 41.3 56.4 39.9 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.56 0.55 0.86 0.80 Diluted EPS 0.44 0.43 0.59 0.42 Adjusted EBITDA1 122.7 111.8 223.1 203.7 Adjusted Net Income1 48.4 52.4 80.7 92.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.51 0.55 0.85 0.98 ______________________ 1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are included within the condensed consolidated cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis. Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said: "We are very pleased with the strong result for the second quarter, delivering Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9.7%. This result is due to the dedication and efforts of all our people across the Group. As we progress through the second half of the year, our performance for the first six months gives us confidence in achieving our targeted Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of at least $350.0 million.” Group Results - Second Quarter Revenue increased 4.4%, or $90.3 million, primarily due to strong performance in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified EMEA segments, offset partially by the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 3.8%, or $77.9 million, ahead of prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%, or $10.9 million, primarily driven by strong Fresh Fruit performance, offset partially by headwinds in the Diversified Americas segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.2%, or $10.3 million. Adjusted Net Income decreased $4.1 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense, offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.51 compared to $0.55 in the prior year. _____________ 3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit $ 839,043 $ 65,816 $ 805,831 $ 56,308 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 915,629 42,603 849,848 38,434 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 417,645 14,262 448,200 17,061 Intersegment (31,143 ) — (52,970 ) — Total $ 2,141,174 $ 122,681 $ 2,050,909 $ 111,803 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit $ 1,637,953 $ 135,027 $ 1,555,634 $ 116,705 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 1,713,729 66,009 1,641,003 57,711 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 840,396 22,032 911,892 29,269 Intersegment (61,737 ) — (87,389 ) — Total $ 4,130,341 $ 223,068 $ 4,021,140 $ 203,685 Fresh Fruit Revenue increased 4.1%, or $33.2 million. Revenue was positively impacted by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and pineapples and worldwide increases in volumes of bananas sold, partially offset by lower volumes of pineapples sold. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.9%, or $9.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by strong revenue performance, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping, packaging and handling, as well as by lower commercial cargo activity. Diversified Fresh Produce – EMEA Revenue increased 7.7%, or $65.8 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment and a positive impact from acquisitions of $15.9 million. The impact of foreign currency translation was not material in the quarter. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 6.0%, or $51.1 million, ahead of prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8%, or $4.2 million, primarily driven by strong performance across the segment, particularly within the Spanish, Dutch, Irish and Czech businesses, as well as by a favorable impact from acquisitions of $0.5 million, partially offset by weaker trading results in the South African business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.0%, or $3.8 million, ahead of prior year. Diversified Fresh Produce – Americas & ROW Revenue decreased 6.8%, or $30.6 million, primarily driven by lower volumes across the segment, partially offset by continued strong performance for potatoes and onions in North America and inflation-justified price increases across the segment. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.4%, or $2.8 million, primarily due to a challenging quarter for berries, partially offset by strong performance for potatoes and onions, as well as by strong trading results within other commodities. Capital Expenditures Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $41.0 million, which included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount also includes $5.4 million of capital expenditures related to discontinued operations. Net Debt Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 was $1.0 billion. Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement) We are very pleased with the Group’s performance in the first half of the year, delivering $223.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA. In the first half of 2023, we have seen the benefit of improved logistical efficiencies in several areas, which is helping to bring more stability to our core fruit business. Partially offsetting this benefit has been the anticipated reduction in commercial cargo activity. As we look out into the second half of the year and towards 2024, there is the potential for disruption in many of the key growing regions in Central and South America due to the onset of El Niño climatic conditions. However, we are monitoring the changing weather patterns closely and believe we are well placed to deal with potential challenges using our diverse sourcing network and due to our advanced farming practices. While the macro-economic environment remains difficult to predict, in our business we have seen positives such as the strengthening Euro relative to the U.S. Dollar, more open supply chains, and moderation of inflation for certain input costs. However, we do continue to be impacted by higher interest rates and other foreign currency movements. Overall, taking the above factors into account, we believe our strong first half has put us in an excellent position to deliver a good result for the year and we are now targeting an Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of at least $350.0 million. The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Dividend On August 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on July 6, 2023 for the first quarter of 2023. About Dole plc A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place. Webcast and Conference Call Information Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 4317462. Forward-looking information Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strive,” “target” or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws. Category: Financial Appendix Consolidated Statement of Operations - Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net $ 2,141,174 $ 2,050,909 $ 4,130,341 $ 4,021,140 Cost of sales (1,944,601 ) (1,885,400 ) (3,754,729 ) (3,703,836 ) Gross profit 196,573 165,509 375,612 317,304 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (115,667 ) (110,365 ) (236,546 ) (219,909 ) Gain on disposal of businesses — — — 242 Gain on asset sales 10,723 7,926 14,696 8,421 Operating income 91,629 63,070 153,762 106,058 Other income, net 1,129 8,102 2,904 10,566 Interest income 2,640 1,410 4,949 2,994 Interest expense (19,748 ) (10,833 ) (41,460 ) (22,449 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 75,650 61,749 120,155 97,169 Income tax expense (16,593 ) (5,300 ) (27,587 ) (12,658 ) Equity method earnings 4,688 3,151 6,166 3,728 Income from continuing operations 63,745 59,600 98,734 88,239 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (11,438 ) (11,195 ) (25,944 ) (36,425 ) Net income 52,307 48,405 72,790 51,814 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,032 ) (7,133 ) (16,356 ) (11,936 ) Net income attributable to Dole plc $ 42,275 $ 41,272 $ 56,434 $ 39,878 Income (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.86 $ 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.12 ) (0.12 ) (0.27 ) (0.38 ) Net income per share attributable to Dole plc - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 Income (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.86 $ 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.12 ) (0.12 ) (0.27 ) (0.38 ) Net income per share attributable to Dole plc - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,909 94,878 94,904 94,878 Diluted 95,112 94,913 95,068 94,911 Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,075 $ 228,840 Short-term investments 5,676 5,367 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $21,460 and $18,001, respectively 627,778 610,384 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $17,018 and $15,817, respectively 112,517 106,864 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,869 and $14,538, respectively 142,167 132,947 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,322 and $4,186, respectively 352,052 394,150 Prepaid expenses 53,656 48,995 Other current assets 33,495 15,034 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 390,697 62,252 Other assets held for sale 10,488 645 Total current assets 1,959,601 1,605,478 Long-term investments 16,572 16,498 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 125,828 124,234 Actively marketed property 29,393 31,007 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $401,416 and $375,721, respectively 1,100,599 1,116,124 Operating lease right-of-use assets 322,461 293,658 Goodwill 502,309 497,453 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $127,373 and $120,315, respectively 46,226 50,990 Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale — 343,828 Other assets 139,580 142,180 Deferred tax assets, net 69,640 64,112 Total assets $ 4,618,489 $ 4,591,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 650,967 $ 640,620 Income taxes payable 30,041 11,558 Accrued liabilities 329,608 381,688 Bank overdrafts 20,285 8,623 Current portion of long-term debt, net 268,203 97,435 Current maturities of operating leases 61,458 57,372 Payroll and other tax 30,329 27,187 Contingent consideration 644 1,791 Pension and other postretirement benefits 16,456 17,287 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 302,129 199,255 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 32,198 17,698 Total current liabilities 1,742,318 1,460,514 Long-term debt, net 930,421 1,127,321 Operating leases, less current maturities 269,274 246,723 Deferred tax liabilities, net 119,148 118,403 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,921 30,458 Contingent consideration, less current portion 6,254 5,022 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 119,663 124,646 Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale — 116,380 Other long-term liabilities 43,871 43,390 Total liabilities $ 3,247,870 $ 3,272,857 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 34,391 32,311 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 and 94,899 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 949 949 Additional paid-in capital 795,059 795,063 Retained earnings 510,306 469,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,613 ) (104,133 ) Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,208,701 1,161,128 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 127,527 125,546 Total equity 1,336,228 1,286,674 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 4,618,489 $ 4,591,842 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 72,790 $ 51,814 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,007 64,770 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole — 34,944 Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs (14,696 ) (8,421 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,768 1,981 Equity method earnings (6,166 ) (3,728 ) Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 3,186 2,953 Deferred tax (benefit) (1,057 ) (9,212 ) Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense (benefit) 3,091 (89 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 5,105 4,484 Other (2,150 ) (5,310 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (22,828 ) 9,031 Inventories 55,755 (9,375 ) Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities (79,959 ) (11,903 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 73,846 121,939 Investing activities Sales of assets 18,562 26,544 Capital expenditures (41,005 ) (39,418 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,685 ) (4,923 ) Insurance proceeds 1,850 2,278 Purchases of investments (1,150 ) (414 ) Sales (purchases) of unconsolidated affiliates 1,498 (348 ) Other 8 4 Net cash used in investing activities (21,922 ) (16,277 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 869,701 683,340 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (889,593 ) (754,133 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (270 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (15,184 ) (15,180 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (16,174 ) (14,588 ) Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (480 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (1,169 ) (696 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,899 ) (101,527 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 3,210 (15,906 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,235 (11,771 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 228,840 250,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 231,075 $ 238,790 Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) $ 52,307 $ 48,405 $ 72,790 $ 51,814 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,195 25,944 36,425 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 63,745 59,600 98,734 88,239 Income tax expense 16,593 5,300 27,587 12,658 Interest expense 19,748 10,833 41,460 22,449 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 (6,991 ) 1,857 (8,129 ) (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 ) (7,816 ) (14,554 ) (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — 17,431 — 34,944 Cyber-related incident 571 — 5,321 — Other items 4 190 116 863 (752 ) Adjustments from equity method investments 2,922 2,195 4,245 3,323 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 94,417 80,668 165,513 144,916 Depreciation 23,142 25,696 47,445 48,229 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,773 5,190 5,615 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,548 2,666 4,920 4,925 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 122,681 $ 111,803 $ 223,068 $ 203,685 __________________ 4 For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.1 million in asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.5 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business. Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) $ 42,275 $ 41,272 $ 56,434 $ 39,878 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 11,195 25,944 36,425 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 53,713 52,467 82,378 76,303 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 2,773 5,190 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 (6,991 ) 1,857 (8,129 ) (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 ) (7,816 ) (14,554 ) (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — 17,431 — 34,944 Cyber-related incident 571 — 5,321 — Other items 5 190 116 863 (752 ) Adjustments from equity method investments 623 612 742 1,290 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 797 (5,196 ) 488 (7,127 ) NCI impact on items above (736 ) (953 ) (1,629 ) (1,411 ) Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) $ 48,380 $ 52,443 $ 80,656 $ 92,917 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.85 $ 0.98 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.85 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 94,909 94,878 94,904 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 95,112 94,913 95,068 94,911 _____________________________ 5 For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.1 million in asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other items is comprised of $0.9 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other items is comprised of $0.5 million in insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business. Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other operating

charges6 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 2,141,174 (1,944,601 ) 196,573 9.2 % (115,667 ) 10,723 $ 91,629 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets — — — 2,574 — 2,574 Mark to market losses (gains) — 54 54 — — 54 (Gain) on asset sales — — — — (10,387 ) (10,387 ) Cyber-related incident — — — 571 — 571 Other items — 190 190 — — 190 Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — — — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — — — — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,141,174 (1,944,357 ) 196,817 9.2 % (112,522 ) 336 $ 84,631 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other operating charges7 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 2,050,909 (1,885,400 ) 165,509 8.1 % (110,365 ) 7,926 $ 63,070 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets — — — 2,773 — 2,773 Mark to market losses (gains) — (1,269 ) (1,269 ) — — (1,269 ) (Gain) on asset sales — — — — (7,816 ) (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — 17,431 17,431 — — 17,431 Other items — 116 116 — — 116 Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — — — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — — — — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,050,909 (1,869,122 ) 181,787 8.9 % (107,592 ) 110 $ 74,305 _____________________ 6 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $10.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 7 Other operating charges for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $7.9 million, as reported on the Dole plc the GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) $ 1,129 2,640 (19,748 ) (16,593 ) 4,688 63,745 $ (11,438 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets — — — — — 2,574 — Mark to market losses (gains) 981 — — — — 1,035 — (Gain) on asset sales — — — — — (10,387 ) — Cyber-related incident — — — — — 571 — Other items — — — — — 190 — Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — 623 623 — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — 878 (81 ) 797 — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,110 2,640 (19,748 ) (15,715 ) 5,230 59,148 $ — Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) $ 8,102 1,410 (10,833 ) (5,300 ) 3,151 59,600 $ (11,195 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — 11,195 Amortization of intangible assets — — — — — 2,773 — Mark to market losses (gains) (5,722 ) — — — — (6,991 ) — (Gain) on asset sales — — — — — (7,816 ) — Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — — — — — 17,431 — Other items — — — — — 116 — Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — 612 612 — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — (5,092 ) (104 ) (5,196 ) — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,380 1,410 (10,833 ) (10,392 ) 3,659 60,529 $ — Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) $ 52,307 $ (10,032 ) $ 42,275 $ 0.44 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,438 — 11,438 Amortization of intangible assets 2,574 — 2,574 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,035 — 1,035 (Gain) on asset sales (10,387 ) — (10,387 ) Cyber-related incident 571 — 571 Other items 190 — 190 Adjustments from equity method investments 623 — 623 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 797 — 797 NCI impact on items above — (736 ) (736 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 59,148 $ (10,768 ) $ 48,380 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 95,112 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) $ 48,405 $ (7,133 ) $ 41,272 $ 0.43 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,195 — 11,195 Amortization of intangible assets 2,773 — 2,773 Mark to market losses (gains) (6,991 ) — (6,991 ) (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 ) — (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,431 — 17,431 Other items 116 — 116 Adjustments from equity method investments 612 — 612 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (5,196 ) — (5,196 ) NCI impact on items above — (953 ) (953 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 60,529 $ (8,086 ) $ 52,443 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 94,913 Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and

administrative expenses Other

operating charges8 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 4,130,341 (3,754,729 ) 375,612 9.1 % (236,546 ) 14,696 $ 153,762 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets — — — 5,190 — 5,190 Mark to market losses (gains) — (1,336 ) (1,336 ) — — (1,336 ) (Gain) on asset sales — — — — (14,554 ) (14,554 ) Cyber-related incident — — — 5,321 — 5,321 Other items — 863 863 — — 863 Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — — — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — — — — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,130,341 (3,755,202 ) 375,139 9.1 % (226,035 ) 142 $ 149,246 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing,

general and administrative expenses Other

operating charges9 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 4,021,140 (3,703,836 ) 317,304 7.9 % (219,909 ) 8,663 $ 106,058 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets — — — 5,615 — 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) — (5,357 ) (5,357 ) — — (5,357 ) (Gain) on asset sales — — — — (7,816 ) (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — 34,944 34,944 — — 34,944 Other items — (510 ) (510 ) — (242 ) (752 ) Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — — — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — — — — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,021,140 (3,674,759 ) 346,381 8.6 % (214,294 ) 605 $ 132,692 __________________ 8 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $14.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 9 Other operating charges for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $8.4 million and a gain on disposal of businesses of $0.2 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) $ 2,904 4,949 (41,460 ) (27,587 ) 6,166 98,734 $ (25,944 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets — — — — — 5,190 — Mark to market losses (gains) 3,193 — — — — 1,857 — (Gain) on asset sales — — — — — (14,554 ) — Cyber-related incident — — — — — 5,321 — Other items — — — — — 863 — Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — 742 742 — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — 650 (162 ) 488 — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 6,097 4,949 (41,460 ) (26,937 ) 6,746 98,641 $ — Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax

expense Equity method

earnings Income from

continuing operations Loss from

discontinued operations,

net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) $ 10,566 2,994 (22,449 ) (12,658 ) 3,728 88,239 $ (36,425 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — — — 36,425 Amortization of intangible assets — — — — — 5,615 — Mark to market losses (gains) (2,772 ) — — — — (8,129 ) — (Gain) on asset sales — — — — — (7,816 ) — Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition — — — — — 34,944 — Other items — — — — — (752 ) — Adjustments from equity method investments — — — — 1,290 1,290 — Income tax on items above and discrete tax items — — — (6,920 ) (207 ) (7,127 ) — NCI impact on items above — — — — — — — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 7,794 2,994 (22,449 ) (19,578 ) 4,811 106,264 $ — Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net income

per share Reported (GAAP) $ 72,790 $ (16,356 ) $ 56,434 $ 0.59 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,944 — 25,944 Amortization of intangible assets 5,190 — 5,190 Mark to market losses (gains) 1,857 — 1,857 (Gain) on asset sales (14,554 ) — (14,554 ) Cyber-related incident 5,321 — 5,321 Other items 863 — 863 Adjustments from equity method investments 742 — 742 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 488 — 488 NCI impact on items above — (1,629 ) (1,629 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 98,641 $ (17,985 ) $ 80,656 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 95,068 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net income

per share Reported (GAAP) $ 51,814 $ (11,936 ) $ 39,878 $ 0.42 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 36,425 — 36,425 Amortization of intangible assets 5,615 — 5,615 Mark to market losses (gains) (8,129 ) — (8,129 ) (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 ) — (7,816 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 34,944 — 34,944 Other items (752 ) — (752 ) Adjustments from equity method investments 1,290 — 1,290 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (7,127 ) — (7,127 ) NCI impact on items above — (1,411 ) (1,411 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 106,264 $ (13,347 ) $ 92,917 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 94,911 Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results – Unaudited Revenue for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit $ 805,831 $ — $ — $ 33,212 $ 839,043 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 849,848 (1,201 ) 15,850 51,132 915,629 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 448,200 (2,247 ) — (28,308 ) 417,645 Intersegment (52,970 ) — — 21,827 (31,143 ) Total $ 2,050,909 $ (3,448 ) $ 15,850 $ 77,863 $ 2,141,174 Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit $ 56,308 $ (100 ) $ — $ 9,608 $ 65,816 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 38,434 (173 ) 513 3,829 42,603 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 17,061 (99 ) 438 (3,138 ) 14,262 Total $ 111,803 $ (372 ) $ 951 $ 10,299 $ 122,681 Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit $ 1,555,634 $ — $ — $ 82,319 $ 1,637,953 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 1,641,003 (54,561 ) 18,102 109,185 1,713,729 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 911,892 (5,033 ) — (66,463 ) 840,396 Intersegment (87,389 ) — — 25,652 (61,737 ) Total $ 4,021,140 $ (59,594 ) $ 18,102 $ 150,693 $ 4,130,341 Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Impact of Foreign

Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase (Decrease) June 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit $ 116,705 $ 45 $ — $ 18,277 $ 135,027 Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA 57,711 (1,801 ) 1,271 8,828 66,009 Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW 29,269 (130 ) 566 (7,673 ) 22,032 Total $ 203,685 $ (1,886 ) $ 1,837 $ 19,432 $ 223,068 Net Debt Reconciliation Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company’s capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of June 30, 2023 was $1.0 billion. June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 231,075 228,840 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (930,421 ) (1,127,321 ) Current maturities (268,203 ) (97,435 ) Bank overdrafts (20,285 ) (8,623 ) Total debt, net (1,218,909 ) (1,233,379 ) Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (16,125 ) (17,874 ) Total gross debt (1,235,034 ) (1,251,253 ) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ (1,003,959 ) $ (1,022,413 ) Supplemental Consolidated Income Statement by Quarter - for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net $ 1,970,231 $ 2,050,909 $ 1,960,695 $ 2,042,568 $ 8,024,403 Cost of sales (1,818,436 ) (1,885,400 ) (1,829,233 ) (1,891,456 ) (7,424,525 ) Gross profit 151,795 165,509 131,462 151,112 599,878 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (109,544 ) (110,365 ) (103,349 ) (112,934 ) (436,192 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of businesses 242 — — (50 ) 192 Impairment of property, plant and equipment — — — (397 ) (397 ) Gain on asset sales 495 7,926 767 2,596 11,784 Operating income 42,988 63,070 28,880 40,327 175,265 Other income (expense), net 2,464 8,102 9,199 (9,165 ) 10,600 Interest income 1,584 1,410 1,427 1,986 6,407 Interest expense (11,616 ) (10,833 ) (15,677 ) (18,245 ) (56,371 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 35,420 61,749 23,829 14,903 135,901 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,358 ) (5,300 ) 34,155 4,106 25,603 Equity method earnings 577 3,151 300 2,698 6,726 Income from continuing operations 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (25,230 ) (11,195 ) (11,704 ) (8,318 ) (56,447 ) Net income 3,409 48,405 46,580 13,389 111,783 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,803 ) (7,133 ) (6,743 ) (6,608 ) (25,287 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Dole plc $ (1,394 ) $ 41,272 $ 39,837 $ 6,781 $ 86,496 Income (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.16 $ 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 ) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) (0.09 ) (0.60 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.07 $ 0.91 Income (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.26 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.16 $ 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 ) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) (0.09 ) (0.60 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.07 $ 0.91 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,878 94,878 94,891 94,899 94,886 Diluted 94,909 94,913 94,908 94,928 94,914 Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter - for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) $ 3,409 $ 48,405 $ 46,580 $ 13,389 $ 111,783 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,358 5,300 (34,155 ) (4,106 ) (25,603 ) Interest expense 11,616 10,833 15,677 18,245 56,371 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,138 ) (6,991 ) 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales — (7,816 ) (530 ) (1,970 ) (10,316 ) Impairment on property, plant and equipment — — — 397 397 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 ) 116 (532 ) 656 (628 ) Adjustments from equity method investments 1,128 2,195 1,603 2,614 7,540 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 64,248 80,668 48,177 47,092 240,185 Depreciation 22,533 25,696 25,315 25,159 98,703 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,260 2,666 3,073 2,616 10,615 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 91,883 $ 111,803 $ 79,198 $ 77,512 $ 360,396 Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income by Quarter - for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) $ (1,394 ) $ 41,272 $ 39,837 $ 6,781 $ 86,496 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 23,836 52,467 51,541 15,099 142,943 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,138 ) (6,991 ) 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales — (7,816 ) (530 ) (1,970 ) (10,316 ) Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 ) 116 (532 ) 1,053 (231 ) Adjustments from equity method investments 678 612 628 662 2,580 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,931 ) (5,196 ) (34,501 ) (8,876