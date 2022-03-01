Dole plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call from the company will be Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer; Johan Lindén, Chief Operating Officer; Frank Davis, Chief Financial Officer; and James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.doleplc.com/investors.

To access the webcast, go to “Events and Presentations” at www.doleplc.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialling 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 138905.

A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2022, by dialling 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 351400.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

