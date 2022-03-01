Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dole plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOLE   IE0003LFZ4U7

DOLE PLC

(DOLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dole plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

03/01/2022 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call from the company will be Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer; Johan Lindén, Chief Operating Officer; Frank Davis, Chief Financial Officer; and James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.doleplc.com/investors.

To access the webcast, go to “Events and Presentations” at www.doleplc.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialling 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 138905.

A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2022, by dialling 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 351400.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOLE PLC
01:54pDole plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release
BU
02/25Hong Kong Eyes April Disbursement of First Batch of Spending Vouchers
MT
02/22EnWave Says Dole Worldwide Acquires Second REV Machine
MT
02/17DOLE : sponsors UK “Eat Them To Defeat Them” Healthy Eating TV Campaign
PU
02/16China's MMG faces Peru whack-a-mole as mining protests splinter
RE
01/31DOLE : Kicks Off “Healthier by Dole” Alternative Recipe Series With Big Game-W..
PU
01/27Aeromexico reaches $40 mln deal with creditors in bankruptcy exit boost
RE
01/26Certain Ordinary Shares of Dole plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-JAN..
CI
01/26Certain Share Options of Dole plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-JAN-2..
CI
01/26Certain Restricted Share Awards of Dole plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 248 M 9 262 M 9 262 M
Net income 2021 152 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2021 1 085 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 1 271 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 974
Free-Float -
Chart DOLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Dole plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,33 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rory Patrick Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francis James Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Patrick McCann Executive Chairman
Johan Linden Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLE PLC15.09%1 427
CORTEVA, INC.10.05%37 827
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.6.65%19 623
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED2.20%4 142
QL RESOURCES BERHAD4.16%2 871
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD35.97%1 948