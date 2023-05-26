Advanced search
    DOLE   IE0003LFZ4U7

DOLE PLC

(DOLE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
13.27 USD   +0.68%
Dole plc Set to Join Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

05/26/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strive,” “target” or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws

Category: Financial


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOLE PLC
06:01aDole plc Set to Join Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes
BU
05/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dole Price Target to $18 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/18Dole Rises After Q1 Adjusted Earnings Beat
MT
05/18Transcript : Dole plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
CI
05/18Dole's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
05/18Dole : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/18Earnings Flash (DOLE) DOLE Reports Q1 Revenue $1.99B, vs. Street Est of $2.24B
MT
05/18Earnings Flash (DOLE) DOLE Posts Q1 EPS $0.34, vs. Street Est of $0.18
MT
05/18Dole plc Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/18Dole plc Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2023, Payable on July 6, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on DOLE PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 8 211 M 8 806 M 8 806 M
Net income 2023 66,4 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net Debt 2023 925 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 37 422
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart DOLE PLC
Duration : Period :
Dole plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,27 $
Average target price 14,69 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rory Patrick Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacinta Frances Devine Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Patrick McCann Executive Chairman
Johan Linden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timothy M. George Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLE PLC37.51%1 259
QL RESOURCES2.18%2 990
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-18.40%1 581
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.1.72%1 282
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.84%1 184
FGV HOLDINGS9.09%1 152
