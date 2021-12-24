Log in
Dole plc: Update on Voluntary Recall for Salads Processed by Dole Fresh Vegetables at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ Facilities Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

12/24/2021 | 09:33am EST
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE).

Dole Fresh Vegetables announced on 22 December 2021 a product recall for Salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Please refer to the press release for more details: https://www.dole.com/en/press/2021/20211222-bessemer-city-yuma-recall

The company is carrying out a detailed investigation into the matter and is working closely with the regulatory agencies. Out of an abundance of caution the company has suspended operations at both packing facilities and is reviewing all the processes including conducting an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. It is estimated the one-off cost associated with this temporary suspension will be between $15m to $25m.

William Goldfield | Director, Corporate Communications
Dole Food Company, Inc. | One Dole Drive | Westlake Village, CA 91362
Office: 818.874.4647 |

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strive,” “target” or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2021
