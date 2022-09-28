Dolfines : Costly financing cuts the target price

Costly financing cuts the target priceTARGET CHANGECHANGE IN TARGET PRICE€ 0.14 vs 0.40 -66.0%
In the aftermath of last week's developments on equity line financing, we have updated our model. The massive dilution resulted in a 3x increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are expecting the financing woes to continue into next year, and have hence downgraded our target price.CHANGE IN EPS2022 : € (0.01) vs (0.02) ns2023 : € (0.01) vs (0.03) ns
The dilution as a result of the conversion of the bonds (NEGMA OCABSA) into shares had a significant impact on our EPS forecast as the conversion created 70.8 million shares.CHANGE IN NAV€ 0.27 vs 0.83 -67.2%
The downgrade in the NAV is also explained by the increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are not expecting a very immediate recovery in NAV.CHANGE IN DCF€ 0.22 vs 0.66 -67.3%
The downward change in DCF is also explained by the massive dilution. However, for FY2023, our forecast takes into account the assumption of the sale of a floater technology. This could give a significant boost to next year's cash flow.