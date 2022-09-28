Advanced search
    ALDOL   FR0014004QZ9

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
2022-09-28
0.0537 EUR   +5.29%
Dolfines : Costly financing cuts the target price
Dolfines : Can Dolfines' shareholders survive its financing hurricane?
Dolfines : Shareholders Meeting Document
Dolfines : Costly financing cuts the target price

09/28/2022
Costly financing cuts the target price
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN TARGET PRICE
€ 0.14 vs 0.40 -66.0%

In the aftermath of last week's developments on equity line financing, we have updated our model. The massive dilution resulted in a 3x increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are expecting the financing woes to continue into next year, and have hence downgraded our target price.


CHANGE IN EPS
2022 : € (0.01) vs (0.02) ns
2023 : € (0.01) vs (0.03) ns

The dilution as a result of the conversion of the bonds (NEGMA OCABSA) into shares had a significant impact on our EPS forecast as the conversion created 70.8 million shares.


CHANGE IN NAV
€ 0.27 vs 0.83 -67.2%

The downgrade in the NAV is also explained by the increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are not expecting a very immediate recovery in NAV.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 0.22 vs 0.66 -67.3%

The downward change in DCF is also explained by the massive dilution. However, for FY2023, our forecast takes into account the assumption of the sale of a floater technology. This could give a significant boost to next year's cash flow.

Financials
Sales 2021 4,49 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net income 2021 -1,56 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net Debt 2021 2,13 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,18 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float -
Chart DOLFINES
Dolfines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOLFINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Julien Warnan Manager-Engineering