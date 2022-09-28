Dolfines : Costly financing cuts the target price

In the aftermath of last week's developments on equity line financing, we have updated our model. The massive dilution resulted in a 3x increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are expecting the financing woes to continue into next year, and have hence downgraded our target price.

The dilution as a result of the conversion of the bonds (NEGMA OCABSA) into shares had a significant impact on our EPS forecast as the conversion created 70.8 million shares.

The downgrade in the NAV is also explained by the increase in the number of outstanding shares. We are not expecting a very immediate recovery in NAV.

The downward change in DCF is also explained by the massive dilution. However, for FY2023, our forecast takes into account the assumption of the sale of a floater technology. This could give a significant boost to next year's cash flow.