    ALDOL   FR0014004QZ9

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
11:39 2022-11-08 am EST
0.0194 EUR   +73.21%
Dolfines : Résultats 1er semestre 2022
PU
Dolfines : 2022 Interim Results
AT
Dolfines Acquires Predictive Maintenance Group Maintcontrol
MT
Dolfines : DOLFINES laureate for OHMe

11/08/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Montigny Le Bretonneux, November 8, 2022

DOLFINES laureate by CORIMER for its OHMe project

The Secretary of State for the Sea to the Prime Minister, Hervé Berville, announced today in Lille that DOLFINES has been awarded by CORIMER (Orientation Council for Research and Innovation by Industrialists of the Sea) for its OHMe telescopic tool. This project is part of the French government's France 2030 program.

This title of laureate will give DOLFINES the financial means of its ambitions in the development of the engineering phase of the OHMe tool.

As a reminder, OHMe is a telescopic tool capable of installing blades and performing heavy maintenance activities on installed or floating offshore wind turbines.

DOLFINES will return in more detail in a few days on all the dimensions of this major recognition of its R&D efforts.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com 


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mplvZpxraJiUl26eZZVsZ5VnnGtnmGacZmnLl2dqapnGZ5xkxphmZpmcZnBolmpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77159-dolfines_pr_ohmelaureate.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
