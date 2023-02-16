Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dolfines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDOL   FR0014004QZ9

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-02-16 am EST
0.0187 EUR   -0.53%
12:19pDolfines : Acquisition Project
PU
12:19pDolfines : Projet d'Acquisition
PU
12:05pDolfines : DOLFINES signs a LOI
AT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dolfines : DOLFINES signs a LOI

02/16/2023 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montigny Le Bretonneux, February 16, 2023

 DOLFINES signs a Letter Of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition

of an international expert company in the EHS market

(Environment, Health and Safety)

The Board of Directors of DOLFINES, meeting on February 15, 2023, validated the signing of a LOI and entry into exclusivity period whose purpose is to acquire 100% of the capital and voting rights of an international expertise company on the EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) market.

The acquisition of this company would give DOLFINES privileged access to a market in high demand for industrial safety, impact studies and CSR consulting. It would significantly strengthen its presence in its current development areas, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

The company's turnover amounted to €2.75 million for the 2022 financial year, up 17% compared to 2021, with an EBITDA/Revenue margin of 9.2% and a positive net cash position at 31 December 2022.

The financing of this operation will be covered by the ongoing financing with Negma, which could consider taking a minority stake in DOLFINES, thus confirming its project to support the company's industrial development over time.

The completion of the acquisition will be subject to the outcome of an acquisition audit, which is expected to be completed no later than March 3, 2023.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com
COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com 


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJpuk5yZlZjGnZ9tl5ZmbmJjmG5kxpLHlmnGk2mZY5uXb21jlm2WaJ2WZnBpm2do
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesÃ¢Â€Â¦)

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78622-dolfines_pr_loi.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about DOLFINES
12:19pDolfines : Acquisition Project
PU
12:19pDolfines : Projet d'Acquisition
PU
12:05pDolfines : DOLFINES signs a LOI
AT
01/19Dolfines : Turnover for the Year 2022
PU
01/19Dolfines : Chiffre d'Affaires Exercice 2022
PU
01/19Dolfines : 2022 Revenue
AT
01/18Dolfines : Operations on Capital
PU
01/18Dolfines : Opérations sur le Capital
PU
01/18Dolfines : Operations on capital
AT
01/16Dolfines : Contrat de liquidité - Bilan S2 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLFINES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4,49 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
Net income 2021 -1,56 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net Debt 2021 2,13 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,34 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float -
Chart DOLFINES
Duration : Period :
Dolfines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLFINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Yann Lepoutre Director & Managing Director
Dominique Michel Vice President