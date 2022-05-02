Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dolfines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDOL   FR0014004QZ9

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/29 11:35:09 am EDT
0.4275 EUR   +0.71%
01:05aDOLFINES : Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue
AN
04/29DOLFINES : 2021 Results
PU
04/29DOLFINES : Résultats 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dolfines : Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue

05/02/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montigny Le Bretonneux, May 2, 2022

Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue

In the press release published Friday, April 29 on the 2021 results, an error slipped into the paragraph on the activity of the 1st quarter of 2022. It had to read:

« Activity in Q1 2022

DOLFINES' revenue, including activities of €8.2 France, amounted to €1.95 million in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, which also includes activities of 8.2 France, the increase is 52%. »

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpxyZ5yXZm+WnXFvZZlua5NraZppkmidZWGcxpKeaZiaa3FoyGhnbZ3GZnBlmGxt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74377-dolfines_pr_2021-results.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about DOLFINES
01:05aDOLFINES : Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue
AN
04/29DOLFINES : 2021 Results
PU
04/29DOLFINES : Résultats 2021
PU
04/29DOLFINES : 2021 Resilts
AN
04/27DOLFINES : Financement Avril 2022
PU
04/27DOLFINES : DOLFINES raises 200,000 euros
AN
04/01DOLFINES : EPS upgrade (2021: from  -0.06 to -0.06, 2022: from  -0.03 to -0.02)
AL
03/31DOLFINES : Strong start of the year
AL
03/30DOLFINES : Point d'Etape mars 2022
PU
03/30DOLFINES : Progress report at the end of March 2022
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLFINES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 2,57 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net income 2020 -2,26 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net cash 2020 0,66 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,18 M 8,63 M 8,63 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float -
Chart DOLFINES
Duration : Period :
Dolfines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLFINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Julien Warnan Manager-Engineering