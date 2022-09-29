Advanced search
    ALDOL   FR0014004QZ9

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
2022-09-29
0.0644 EUR   +17.30%
01:05pDolfines : Follow-up of Financing Program
AN
09/28Dolfines : Costly financing cuts the target price
AL
09/26Dolfines : Can Dolfines’ shareholders survive its financing hurricane?
AL
Dolfines : Follow-up of Financing Program

09/29/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Montigny Le Bretonneux, September 29, 2022

FOLLOW-UP TO THE PROGRAM OF NOTES CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARESWITH SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

DOLFINES draws the attention of its shareholders to the circulation, outside the Company, of tables of erroneous figures concerning the drawings and conversions of Notes under the 2022 program of Notes convertible into shares with share purchase warrants.

The only data to be taken into consideration are those that appear on the DOLFINES website, under the heading Investors - Dolfines - Energy, regularly updated.

These data are established with Societe Generale Securities Services, DOLFINES' financial partner, which creates the shares resulting from the conversion of the Notes and reports them to Euronext. They are subject to validation by the Auditor of DOLFINES.

It is also specified that the draw of tranche 4 was requested on August 24, 2022 and was paid in 3 instalments:

On 24 August: Tranche 4-A for 200 Notes,

On 8 September: Tranche 4-B for 400 Notes,

On 27 September: Tranche 4-C for 200 Notes.

That's 800 Notes subscribed, all converted to date.

The next draw can only be made from October 26, 2022, i.e. 44 trading days after the draw of August 24 , 2022.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com 


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGieZptrk5rKlZ1wkppubGSZbWpplmeZamiZx2RrY5mdapuVmG+SnMfJZnBnmWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76437-dolfines_pr_foillow-up-of-financing-modalities.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
