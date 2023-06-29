Dolfines SAS is a France-based company that provides drilling operation management services for the oil industry. The Company specializes in the design, drilling, work-over, and completion engineering. It offers well engineering services, such as well engineering, preparation, and evaluation of tenders, offset wells reviews; drilling project management, management of the stock of spare parts, a supply of communications and logistic support, among others; drilling contracting; rig design and contracting, which designs, constructs and refurbish rigs; rig inspection and audits, which provide customized inspection and audit services; and provision of technical assistance. Dietswell SA principally provides its services to aging oilfields that need updating, or that need to be decommissioned in an environmentally friendly manner.

Sector -