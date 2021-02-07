Log in
Dolfines : Green bond issued, contract in oil & gas

02/07/2021 | 05:56am EST
Green bond issued, contract in oil & gas
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

While the issuance of the green bond confirms the appetite for renewables by the market, the front-end engineering & design contract awarded in oil & gas is re-assuring. In the press release, Dolfines also mentions an order book that has been largely reconstituted in the audit division (Factorig). This supports our view on the recovery of oil & gas services after the trough in 2020.


FACT

Issuance of a €1.5m green bond:

  • Maturity of two years (January 2023)
  • Refundable monthly / nominal annual coupon of 12% payable monthly
  • From July 2021, Dolfines is able to repay bondholders
  • From July 2021 to December 2022, bondholders are able to convert the bonds into Dolfines’ shares. The conversion price is the VWAP of the 10 trading days preceding the conversion minus a 20% discount

ANALYSIS

Green bond: the issuance follows the EU Green Bond Standard. The standard is based on several components (e.g. alignment of the project with the EU-taxonomy) and is designed to make the issuance of green bonds more uniform as these are having an increasing role in the energy transition. The bond was structured and placed by Capital Système Investissements in a club deal with professional investors.

Oil & Gas: re-assuring update after the dramatic H1 20. Dolfines’ oil & gas services has been awarded a front-end engineering & design contract (FEED) for a drilling rig. This is positive news as, traditionally, engineering contracts are lumpier than maintenance ones. In audit and inspection, Factorig seems well positioned to restart its activities in 2021. Last week, the EIA reported US commercial crude inventories decreasing by 1 million barrels from the previous week. US crude oil inventories are slowly normalising, now c. 4% above the five-year average compared to 9% a month ago. We expect the $55-60/bbl oil price range to incentivise operators to raise their output, supporting drilling activities.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2019 6,36 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
Net income 2019 -2,66 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net Debt 2019 1,06 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends DOLFINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Julien Warnan Manager-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLFINES-33.88%22
VINCI SA5.70%58 457
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.63%30 759
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.78%29 242
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.73%18 739
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%18 580
