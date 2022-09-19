Dolfines : Shareholders Meeting Document

Montigny Le Bretonneux, September 19, 2022

DETAILS ON THE FINANCING MODALITIES OF DOLFINES

The Extraordinary General Meeting of DOLFINES shareholders, held on July 19, validated the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet and gave its Board of Directors the necessary delegations to set up the financing essential to the pursuit of the realization of DOLFINES' missions in the service of the energy transition on the two main strategic and promising axes of renewable energies and conventional decarbonized energies.

DOLFINES was thus able to request, in partnership with Negma, a financing line in notes convertible into shares with share subscription warrants attached to raise, in net proceeds for the company, a maximum of €4 million by 31 December 2022.

This financing line supports the Cash & Value 21-25 plan and makes possible, in particular:

The refinancing of the company,

The financing of a strategic acquisition currently being finalized,

The continued funding for the development of the OHMe telescopic tool and the TrussFloat15+ float,

The financing of the working capital requirement.

The notes are drawn at the initiative of DOLFINES and according to its needs, a minimum period of 44 trading days separating each draw. As the last draw was made on 1st August, the next draw will not be able to take place before 26 October. The conversions of notes into shares are initiated by Negma.

As of September 19, 2022, the status of prints and conversions was as follows:

Notes Number Funds of actions created raised* (million) (€ million) Notes drawn 1,654 - 4,135** Of which converted into shares 1,252 70.8 Balance to convert 402 - Balance of notes potentially to be drawn 760 - by December 31, 2022

*Including €0.5 million to be received by DOLFINES by the end of September 2022

Including €2.035 million in borrowing issuancecosts, i.e 5.6% of the maximum drawdown amount of €36 million over three years. These expenses will be recognized in totality as exceptional expenses over the 2022 financial year.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, Founder and Chairman of DOLFINES, said: "We are aware of the heavy impact of this financing line on the situation of the company's shareholders, external and internal, and appreciate all the more their support at the last Shareholders' Meeting. Beyond the favorable medium-termprospects offered by our markets, DOLFINES' teams are all the more committed to profitability and short-termcash generation objectives in order to reduce the effects of conversions in this particular period."

1