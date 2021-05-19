Log in
    ALDOL   FR0010377128

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
Dolfines : EPS upgrade (2020: from  -0.29 to -0.30, 2021: from  -0.16 to -0.14)

05/19/2021 | 05:34am EDT
EPS CHANGE
CHANGE IN TARGET PRICE
€ 1.37 vs 1.39 -2.02 %

On top of the EPS updates (see below), note that we have changed our assumptions on the New Energies division following the five-year strategy plan (Cash & Value 21/25). For simplicity purposes, we now value the floater based on a commercial offering throughout licensing to a larger Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor, rather than on Dolfines handling the procurement and construction (on top of the engineering and design). In our view, this is justified as Dolfines now targets a floater that can support a 15MW turbine, with a potential order intake that could be large and executed by an EPC company. This new set of assumptions has no major impact on the overall valuation.


CHANGE IN EPS
2021 : € (0.14) vs (0.16) ns
2022 : € (0.09) vs (0.08) ns

We have updated our model and now see 2021 revenues of €3.1m (with €1.7m in Factorig, €1m in Services) vs €5.3m previously, and closer to the company’s backlog. This revision is offset by the current cost savings programme (external charges down by €1.5m in 2020, personnel expenses down by €1.7m in 2020) and results in a minor impact on net income.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2020 2,57 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
Net income 2020 -2,26 M -2,76 M -2,76 M
Net cash 2020 0,66 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 14,3 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 88,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Julien Warnan Manager-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLFINES-58.36%14
VINCI14.74%64 610
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 590
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.10%27 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.81%21 565
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 664