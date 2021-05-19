Dolfines : EPS upgrade (2020: from  -0.29 to -0.30, 2021: from  -0.16 to -0.14)

On top of the EPS updates (see below), note that we have changed our assumptions on the New Energies division following the five-year strategy plan (Cash & Value 21/25). For simplicity purposes, we now value the floater based on a commercial offering throughout licensing to a larger Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor, rather than on Dolfines handling the procurement and construction (on top of the engineering and design). In our view, this is justified as Dolfines now targets a floater that can support a 15MW turbine, with a potential order intake that could be large and executed by an EPC company. This new set of assumptions has no major impact on the overall valuation.

We have updated our model and now see 2021 revenues of €3.1m (with €1.7m in Factorig, €1m in Services) vs €5.3m previously, and closer to the company’s backlog. This revision is offset by the current cost savings programme (external charges down by €1.5m in 2020, personnel expenses down by €1.7m in 2020) and results in a minor impact on net income.