  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dolfines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDOL   FR0010377127

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/27 11:27:56 am
1.216 EUR   -8.16%
01:46pDOLFINES  : FY20: expanding services into wind
AL
10:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, UBS, Novartis...
04/26DOLFINES  : Full Year 2020 Results
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Dolfines : FY20: expanding services into wind

04/27/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
FY20: expanding services into wind
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

FY20 comes with an adjusted net loss of €2.0m, against our estimates of €-2.2m, on additional savings. The activity seems to be rebounding in oil & gas, with the Q1 turnover up by 68% yoy at €0.84m and a €2.2m backlog.
Lastly, the company is launching a five-year strategic plan which aims to expand Dolfines’ service (technical assistance, inspection, etc.) on wind turbines and to develop the 15MW turbine-carrying float.


FACT

FY20:
Turnover: €2.5m (-58% yoy)
EBITDA: €-1.8m (-64% yoy)
Adjusted net income: €-2.0m (vs €-1.5m in 2019)
Net income: €-2.3m (vs €-2.7m in 2019)

Net cash: €0.7m (vs €-1m in 2019)

Outlook:
Q1 revenue: €0.84m (+68% yoy)
Order at €2.2m
Launch of the Cash&Value21/25 Renewable Energy Plan


ANALYSIS

FY20
While sales came in below our estimates (€2.5m vs €3.6m), the adjusted net loss is €0.2m lower than our estimates. The reason for this is the level of savings which accelerated in H2. On a full-year basis, the company has reduced costs by €2.9m, with €1.2m in external expenses and €1.7m in staff costs. While we do not expect these savings to be sustainable (e.g. partial unemployment), this allows the company to withstand the current tough times.

Oil & Gas
Given the steady oil prices, 2020 is likely to be the trough in revenue. The activity seems to be rebounding with revenues of €0.84m in Q1 21 and a backlog at €2.2m. Assuming that the backlog is executed in 2021, this implies revenue of €3.04m, a 20% increase from 2020.

Cash&Value21/25 Renewable Energy Plan
Dolfines is starting a five-year strategic plan around two key points. The first is on expanding the services offering in wind. This is supported by the partnership signed with France 8.2 and possibly one or more acquisitions. In our view, this is positive, as this would bring recurring activities in the renewables space. The second is on the 15MW turbine carrying float, where Dolfines wants to reach the TRL6 level by the end of 2022. Before that, the company wants to upscale the current floater (TrussFloat) to support a 15MW turbine.


IMPACT

We will update our model following this release.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2019 6,36 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
Net income 2019 -2,66 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net Debt 2019 1,06 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart DOLFINES
Duration : Period :
Dolfines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLFINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Delphine Bardelet Guejo CAO, Director-Finance & Administration
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Julien Warnan Manager-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLFINES-56.45%15
VINCI9.76%60 942
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 485
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.75%25 093
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.33%22 358
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.09%20 005
