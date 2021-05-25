Log in
    ALDOL   FR0010377127

DOLFINES

(ALDOL)
  
Dolfines : Strategic acquisition in wind services

05/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Strategic acquisition in wind services
M&A /CORP. ACTION

Dolfines kicks off its five-year strategy plan with the potential acquisition of a wind services company (8.2 France). After a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year with 8.2 France, Dolfines confirms its intention to expand its services offering in renewables. All in all, a positive development that will accelerate Dolfines’ transition.


FACT

Dolfines in exclusive discussions for the acquisition of 8.2 France

8.2 France:

  • Sales of €1.8m in 2020, +16% yoy
  • Technical team: 9 employees
  • Advisory team: 10 employees
    More than 5,000 blades inspected since 2012

Transaction to close in early July


ANALYSIS

With €1.8m of sales in 2020 (+16% yoy), the new wind services division will be a strong contributor to Dolfines. As we expect 8.2 France to perform recurring activities around the lifetime of the wind turbine (e.g. technical inspection of rotor blades), this will also help in mitigating the volatile oil & gas environment.

The press release mentions a strategic fit, which seems already to be yielding positive results. In February, 8.2 France started a three-year contract for an offshore wind farm (Parc éolien de Guérande, Saint-Nazaire), possibly leveraging on the partnership with Dolfines, as this was 8.2 France’s first contract in offshore wind.


IMPACT

We will adjust our model after the closing of the transaction in H2.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


