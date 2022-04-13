Log in
Being Here for What Matters: Dollar General's Employee Assistance Foundation

04/13/2022
At Dollar General, employees are part of the family. When the unthinkable happens to a member of the Dollar General family, the DG Employee Assistance Foundation (DGEAF) is there to help by providing financial support for employees facing unprecedented hardships. Since its founding in 2005, the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation has awarded more $13.9 million to more than 8,600 employees.

"While we wish our employees never faced challenging situations, we are glad we can extend support during times of extraordinary need," said Denine Torr, Dollar General's vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. "Since 2005, the Employee Assistance Foundation has given our colleagues financial support, hope and help in their times of need."

The DGEAF exemplifies the Company's purpose driven mission of Serving Others and strives to been there to offer support to DG employees. Areas of support include providing funds for funeral expenses of an immediate family member, loss of home due to a natural disaster or fire, extraordinary expenses related to an unexpected life-threatening or terminal illness, or rental housing deemed uninhabitable or condemned.

Funding for the DG Employee Assistance Foundation comes directly from fellow DG employees, the Company as well as Dollar General's board members. Dollar General employees in need may find applications for assistance from the Employee Assistance Foundation by emailing DGEAF@dollargeneral.com.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
