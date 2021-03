DG Introduces Root to End: New cruelty-free, vegan product hair care line all priced at $5

Dollar General is excited to announce a new and affordable line of haircare products aimed at cleaning, conditioning, treating and styling hair. Meet Root to End The new line, composed of ten new products and all of which are priced at only $5 each, is now available only at more than 17,000 Dollar General neighborhood stores and is free of SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil. Additionally, all products are cruelty-free and vegan.'Keeping the customer at the center of all we do, we worked to develop a clean hair care line for a broad range of customers' hair care needs, and we're thrilled to launch our new Root to End line this spring,' said Amanda Wilson, Dollar General's senior buyer of beauty care. 'The thoughtful creation of Root to End includes offering a line free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oil and that is equally vegan and cruelty-free. We look forward to customers' responses to our new formulations and assortment!'Every Root to End product contains a proprietary Strand Reviving Complex, a one-step blend containing 11 amino acids to help retain moisture in hair while conditioning and nourishing all hair types. The products offer elevated fragrances and high-performance formulas that help deliver results, including hair that feels silky and smooth.