DG Introduces Root to End: New cruelty-free, vegan product hair care line all priced at $5





The new line, composed of ten new products and all of which are priced at only $5 each, is now available only at more than 17,000 Dollar General neighborhood stores and is free of SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil. Additionally, all products are cruelty-free and vegan.



'Keeping the customer at the center of all we do, we worked to develop a clean hair care line for a broad range of customers' hair care needs, and we're thrilled to launch our new Root to End line this spring,' said Amanda Wilson, Dollar General's senior buyer of beauty care. 'The thoughtful creation of Root to End includes offering a line free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oil and that is equally vegan and cruelty-free. We look forward to customers' responses to our new formulations and assortment!'



Every Root to End product contains a proprietary Strand Reviving Complex, a one-step blend containing 11 amino acids to help retain moisture in hair while conditioning and nourishing all hair types. The products offer elevated fragrances and high-performance formulas that help deliver results, including hair that feels silky and smooth.

Meet

Shampoo

Volumizing Shampoo gives flat, thin hair a well-deserved boost of volume, providing a gentle but thorough cleanse to make sure there's nothing weighing down your hair, leaving it clean, soft, and with lots of body.

Replenishing Shampoo gently cleanses dry hair without further stripping much needed moisture, hydrating, revitalizing and leaving hair looking healthy.

2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo functions as both a shampoo and conditioner to simultaneously cleanse and moisturize hair, leaving it refreshed, hydrated, and balanced.

Bolder Blonde Purple Shampoo busts brass in natural or colored blonde hair while gently cleansing it without drying, leaving hair looking brighter and shiny. The hardworking violet shampoo helps balance yellow to orange tones in hair to reveal improved tone.

Conditioner





Volumizing Conditioner gives flat, thin hair a well-deserved boost of volume providing moisture without weighing hair down. The conditioner detangles and leaves hair looking silky, shiny and fuller.

Replenishing Conditioner instantly conditions and nourishes thirsty strands while making detangling a breeze, helping to soften, smooth, and leave hair with a healthy shine.

Treat





Style

Styling Curl Defining Cream is an all-in-one problem solver for curls with a moisturizing formula to tame frizziness and provide lasting hold without leaving hair stiff or sticky. Curls are left soft, separated and touchable.

Xtra Hold Hair Spray sets any style for moveable, all day hold throughout any season. The fine mist is fast-drying, and leaves hair set without being stiff, sticky, or flakey.

Dry Shampoo revives and refreshes hair, instantly soaking up excess oil and providing volume while blending easily into hair, leaving no white cast, quickly leaving hair feeling clean and refreshed.

Cool and detoxify your scalp with this salt scrub treatment, giving it a refreshing deep clean using only clean ingredients. The salt scrub uses pumice and sugar to deeply cleanse and exfoliate away buildup, while peppermint helps cool and refresh the scalp for optimal scalp health.