  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:32 2023-03-27 pm EDT
206.01 USD   +0.10%
05:16pInsider Buy: Dollar General
MT
05:01pDG Media Network Offers New Ad Solutions for Meta Platforms
BU
11:46aDollar General Marks International Expansion into Mexico with First Mi Super Dollar General Store Opening
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

DG Media Network Offers New Ad Solutions for Meta Platforms

03/27/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
First to Market to Offer Closed-Loop Measurement of In-Store Sales

Dollar General’s media network, DGMN, has completed testing of a new partnership with Meta. DG is the first retailer to offer this solution, allowing advertisers to reach the hard-to-reach consumer and close the loop with in-store sales. The new partnership enables advertisers to reach DG’s more than 90 million unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem via an array of placements including Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels.

“We are thrilled to debut this market first initiative, allowing our advertisers to reach Dollar General customers via Meta placements while utilizing our opted-in first-party data,” said Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network Operations. “Our team provides full end-to-end campaign support and creative services while measuring closed-loop, attributable store sales. We look forward to extending the reach of DGMN through the world’s largest social platform to deliver even more effective media for our advertisers.”

Meta’s Advanced Analytics enables SQL-based custom measurement and analysis in a secure environment. Using this measurement and analysis, DGMN is able to evaluate the business impact of Meta marketing investments to a particular brand, uncovering new insights, inclusive of quantifiable metrics such as return on ad spend, as compared to more traditional and directional metrics such as intent to buy.

“We are excited to partner with Dollar General as they expand their product offering and deliver more solutions that help meet the consumer in desirable environments,” said Jen Bryce, Head of U.S. Retail Media at Unilever, a DGMN advertising partner. “The first to market, closed loop measurement on Meta is exciting as we gain more valuable insights and data on our campaign performance.”

Early results demonstrate the power of DGMN’s ability to reach customers across 1,400 derived attributes. DG Media Network aims to create more meaningful experiences for advertisers that resonate with consumers in their shopping journey and deliver measurable outcomes.

To learn more about the DG Media Network visit dgmedianetwork.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of March 3, 2023, the company’s 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 40 037 M - -
Net income 2024 2 482 M - -
Net Debt 2024 6 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 18,1x
Yield 2024 1,06%
Capitalization 45 095 M 45 095 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
EV / Sales 2025 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 205,81 $
Average target price 241,52 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President & Chief Financial Officer
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-16.42%45 095
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION8.49%219 644
TARGET CORPORATION4.82%71 918
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.72%68 788
DOLLARAMA INC.-0.59%16 286
SIAM MAKRO0.00%11 984
