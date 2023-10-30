Dollar General : Adds Incoming CEO Jeff Owen to Board of Directors
October 30, 2023 at 10:36 am EDT
Oct 30, 2023
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced Jeff Owen will be added to its Board of Directors upon the effectiveness of his promotion to Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2022.
With Owen's appointment, Dollar General's Board of Directors will consist of 10 total members with extensive expertise and experience across several industries. In July 2022, Dollar General announced Owen would succeed Todd Vasos as CEO. Vasos will serve in a senior advisory position with Dollar General from November 1, 2022 through April 1, 2023, at which time he will retire from employment with the Company and is expected to continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
Owen, who has been with the Company for nearly 30 years, assumed Dollar General's Chief Operating Officer role in August 2019 having previously held the roles of Executive Vice President, Store Operations from June 2015-August 2019 and Senior Vice President, Store Operations from August 2011-July 2014. Prior to August 2011, Owen served DG as a Vice President, Division Manager; Retail Division Manager; Senior Director, Operations Process Improvement; and Store Manager, among other roles. He began his employment at Dollar General in 1992 as a store manager trainee in a Nashville, Tennessee store.
Dollar General Corporation specializes in reduced-price distribution of mass consumption products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumption products (76.7%): hygiene and cleaning products (paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, etc.), food and beverage products, personal care and beauty products (soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, perfumes, cosmetics, etc.), OTC medications, and pet care products;
- seasonal products (12.2%): decorative items, toys, batteries, greeting cards, paper products, lawn and garden products, office supplies, etc.;
- household items (6.8%): kitchen items, small appliances, light bulbs, picture frames, candles, bathroom products, etc.;
- clothing and accessories (4.3%): clothing for men, women, and children, underwear, shoes, purses, etc.
At the end of January 2022, the group had a network of 18,130 stores located in the United States.