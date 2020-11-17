Log in
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
Dollar General : Announces Approximately $50 Million in Additional Employee Appreciation Bonuses

11/17/2020 | 05:41pm EST

Company Doubles Planned Bonus Investments for Front-Line Employees in Back Half of Year Up to $100 Million

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced today its plans to award approximately $50 million in additional appreciation bonuses to eligible frontline employees in Q4, doubling its planned investment in these bonuses in the back half of the year and bringing its Q3 and Q4 commitment to approximately $100 million in total. DG now plans to award up to approximately $173 million to store, distribution center and private fleet employees during its 2020 fiscal year.

“To demonstrate our ongoing gratitude and support for our employees directly serving our customers and communities during this pandemic, we are proud to double our initial plans for second-half bonuses by awarding an additional approximately $50 million to our frontline team members,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Customers continue to look to and trust Dollar General to carry the essential household items on which they depend, all while furthering our mission of Serving Others. Our dedicated store, distribution and private fleet teams continue to work diligently to meet our customers’ needs, especially as we see increased demand and stock-up behaviors.”

On August 27, 2020, the Company announced it awarded approximately $73 million in appreciation bonuses cumulatively during its first and second quarters, as well as plans to invest up to $50 million during its third and fourth quarters.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom by clicking here or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com. Updated stock footage and logos are also available on Dollar General’s newsroom.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.


© Business Wire 2020
