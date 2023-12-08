Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Dollar

General Corp (Company), ISIN BRDGCOBDR007, hereby informs that on 07/12/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,590000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8949 - 07/12/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,081395712 per BDR.