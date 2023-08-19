Company’s First Ground-Up, Dual Distribution Center Represents Economic Investment in Washington County; Local Donation Further Illustrates Commitment to Serve the Community

Today, Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Blair, Nebraska distribution center with employees and their families and elected officials, which included a donation to Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph’s Coat to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to the local community.

The Dollar General Blair distribution center is the Company’s first dual facility combining the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain functionalities and represents an approximate $140 million investment in Washington County. The roughly one million square feet facility is expected to create more than 400 new career opportunities and support more than 1,000 DG stores at full capacity.

“Today’s celebration not only marks another growth milestone for our global supply chain teams, but also reflects our continued investments in Nebraska,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “On behalf of the entire Dollar General team, we are grateful for continued partnerships and support from state, regional and local teams, particularly from Governor Jim Pillen, the Gateway Development Corporation and the City of Blair. We are confident this project will enable us to better serve our customers, provide our employees with career opportunities and foster a longstanding, positive relationship with the Blair community.”

Currently, Dollar General employs more than 1,700 Nebraskans across its store and distribution center presence.

“Congratulations to Dollar General on the grand opening of its innovative distribution center in Blair,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. “Nebraska’s hard-working people, central location, and quality roads make our state a great hub for companies moving their products across America. Thank you to Dollar General for choosing to invest in Nebraska and for creating more than 400 new jobs in Blair.”

“We’re proud to welcome the first ground-up dual-distribution site for America’s general store to Blair,” said Jenny Eriksen, Washington County Economic Development Board President. “Dollar General’s commitment to community is a perfect fit for this region and Washington County. Everyone in Blair has eagerly watched Dollar General’s new 85-acre site facility take shape, and it will be a terrific addition to our local landscape. We’re excited that Dollar General brought this project and the 400 career opportunities to Blair.”

Distribution center employment opportunities are online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

