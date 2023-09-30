Expansion in Columbia Falls Completes Major Retailer’s Continental U.S. Presence; Company Commemorates the Milestone with Literacy Donation and Customer Event

Today, Dollar General marked a major milestone as it celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Montana. With the addition of the Columbia Falls store in Montana, DG now serves all 48 continental U.S. states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230930694327/en/

Dollar General celebrates the grand opening of its first Montana store in Columbia Falls. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today marks an exciting milestone in our history as we extend our ability to provide customers with convenient and affordable access to household essentials throughout all 48 continental states,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of growth and emerging markets. “As America’s general store, we believe each new Dollar General represents positive economic impact, local job opportunities, community donations and literacy grant opportunities through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”

This morning, Dollar General held a customer celebration at 1800 Ninth Street West in Columbia Falls (Flathead County), which included gift cards and complimentary product samples to customers alongside a $10,000 literacy donation to Ruder Elementary School.

Dollar General is currently under construction on stores in Lincoln and Sanders Counties, which are all currently expected to open in fall 2023. The Company plans to evaluate additional areas in the Treasure State for future locations.

Career Opportunities

Each new Montana store creates new jobs and career growth opportunities for employees. The Company provides competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Literacy and Education Grant Access

Nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store are eligible to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, which support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, the Foundation has awarded more than $238 to support nearly 20 million individuals improve their lives through literacy and education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

