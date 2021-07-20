Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General : Celebrates Walton, Kentucky Distribution Center Grand Opening

07/20/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Provides Donation to Local School District to Illustrate Commitment to Serving the Community Walton, Kentucky - (July 20, 2021) - Today, Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Walton, Kentucky distribution center alongside employees, Company executives, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. Representing an approximate $65 million investment in Boone County, Kentucky, the Walton facility is expected to create 300 new distribution and private fleet career opportunities and support more than 800 Dollar General stores at full capacity.

'We are excited to celebrate our Walton distribution center grand opening and to continue supporting Kentucky communities,' said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. 'Dollar General's roots run deep in the Commonwealth, and we are grateful for the partnership from state and local teams including Governor Andy Beshear, the Northern Kentucky Economic Development, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the City of Walton and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helped us further invest in the state. We look forward to welcoming new employees into the Dollar General family and being a longstanding business partner in the Boone County community.'

'Joining with Dollar General's leadership team, new employees and local leaders to help open this facility today makes a clear statement about the direction of the company and Kentucky,' Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. 'Dollar General's decision to add new operations in our state highlights Kentucky's key location for the distribution and logistics industry, a sector seeing supercharged demand as we sprint out of this pandemic. My congratulations to Dollar General and the many people who worked to make today's announcement possible. As our economy accelerates, we look forward to seeing this facility at full scale and the company's eight-decade partnership with Kentucky continue to flourish.'

To demonstrate Dollar General's commitment to the Walton community and its mission of Serving Others, Dollar General presented a $10,000 donation to Walton-Verona Independent Schools to support local literacy and education initiatives.

'Dollar General is an outstanding corporate citizen and we join the City of Walton in celebrating their investment in Northern Kentucky,' shared Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. 'We appreciate Dollar General expanding its supply chain network and creating hundreds of jobs in the Cincinnati region.'

'Seeing Dollar General's distribution operation rapidly go from concept to a functioning facility is a testament to both the company and the support businesses receive here in Northern Kentucky,' said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. 'My thanks and gratitude to the company's leadership for their investment and job creation. We look forward to a successful relationship ahead.'

'We are very excited to welcome Dollar General to the City of Walton,' said City of Walton Mayor Gabe Brown. 'They have a reputation for providing quality, well-paying jobs, satisfied employees and for being great community partners. Dollar General is as American as apple pie. Their continued growth and stability ensure that they will be a part of our community for decades to come. I wish them continued success and look forward to them being a great addition to our wonderful town.'

Dollar General's presence in the Bluegrass State now includes two distribution centers, nearly 640 stores and a growing private fleet in Walton that collectively employ approximately 6,000 Kentuckians. The Company is also in the final construction phases on a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Dollar General's additional traditional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Florida; Amsterdam, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel, Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Jackson, Georgia; Janesville, Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Longview, Texas; Marion, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston, Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio.

---

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:34:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
05:35pDOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates Walton, Kentucky Distribution Center Grand Opening
PU
07/19DOLLAR GENERAL : Literacy Foundation Kicks Off The Yellow Glasses Project
PU
07/16DOLLAR GENERAL : Announces Back-to-School Savings
PU
07/15DOLLAR GENERAL : Oppenheimer Adjusts Dollar General's Price Target to $270 from ..
MT
07/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
07/14SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
07/14DOLLAR GENERAL : Unveils Plan to Hire Nearly 50,000 People by Labor Day
MT
07/14DOLLAR GENERAL : Plans to Hire up to 50,000 Individuals by Labor Day
BU
07/14Dollar General Corporation Announces Anticipated 1,050 New Store Openings in ..
CI
07/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 144 M - -
Net income 2022 2 412 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 52 974 M 52 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 224,27 $
Average target price 236,58 $
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION6.64%50 054
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION9.92%174 401
TARGET CORPORATION42.25%119 006
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.11%57 163
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.19.02%21 617
DOLLARAMA INC.9.73%14 124