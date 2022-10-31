Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-31 pm EDT
255.05 USD   -2.07%
05:01pDollar General Corporation Adds Incoming CEO Jeff Owen to Board of Directors
BU
10/25Discovery Education and Dollar General Literacy Foundation Partner on New Initiative Promoting Literacy
AQ
10/17Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General Corporation Adds Incoming CEO Jeff Owen to Board of Directors

10/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced Jeff Owen will be added to its Board of Directors upon the effectiveness of his promotion to Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2022.

With Owen’s appointment, Dollar General’s Board of Directors will consist of 10 total members with extensive expertise and experience across several industries. In July 2022, Dollar General announced Owen would succeed Todd Vasos as CEO. Vasos will serve in a senior advisory position with Dollar General from November 1, 2022 through April 1, 2023, at which time he will retire from employment with the Company and is expected to continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Owen, who has been with the Company for nearly 30 years, assumed Dollar General’s Chief Operating Officer role in August 2019 having previously held the roles of Executive Vice President, Store Operations from June 2015-August 2019 and Senior Vice President, Store Operations from August 2011-July 2014. Prior to August 2011, Owen served DG as a Vice President, Division Manager; Retail Division Manager; Senior Director, Operations Process Improvement; and Store Manager, among other roles. He began his employment at Dollar General in 1992 as a store manager trainee in a Nashville, Tennessee store.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,566 stores in 47 states as of July 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
05:01pDollar General Corporation Adds Incoming CEO Jeff Owen to Board of Directors
BU
10/25Discovery Education and Dollar General Literacy Foundation Partner on New Initiative Pr..
AQ
10/17Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
AQ
10/13Mace Security International Adds Dollar General to Its Customer Portfolio
CI
10/03Insider Sell: Dollar General
MT
10/03DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20Dollar General Completes $2.3 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
09/20Dollar General Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
09/16JPMorgan Adjusts Dollar General's Price Target to $294 From $287, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
09/09Dollarama lifts annual comparable sales forecast on strong demand
RE
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 918 M - -
Net income 2023 2 608 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 58 748 M 58 748 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 260,44 $
Average target price 268,78 $
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President & Chief Financial Officer
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.44%58 748
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-10.01%226 113
TARGET CORPORATION-27.62%77 103
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.70%66 534
DOLLARAMA INC.30.04%17 377
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.16.19%10 510