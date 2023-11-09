Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended November 3, 2023, on December 7, 2023.

In connection with the release, Todd Vasos, chief executive officer, and Kelly Dilts, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on December 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET.

During the call, the company will discuss the earnings results and may discuss material business, financial or other information that is not contained in the earnings release.

To participate via telephone, please call (877) 407-0890 at least 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference ID is 13741558. There will also be a live webcast of the call available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations.” A replay of the conference call will be available through January 4, 2024, and will be accessible via webcast replay or by calling (877) 660-6853. The conference ID for the telephonic replay is 13741558.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of August 4, 2023, the company’s 19,488 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

