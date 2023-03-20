Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
2023-03-20
210.67 USD   +0.88%
Dollar General Corporation : Stronger than Walmart

03/20/2023 | 11:30am EDT
Discount retailing is sometimes more profitable than you might think. Dollar General, which released its results last Friday, proves it with growth and margins higher than Walmart.

The latest figures invite a look at the ten-year financial performance, i.e., the 2013-2023 period, which is excellent by any measure for the Tennessee-based group and its 18,774 stores.

Sales increased from $16 billion to $38 billion over the period, while the operating margin remained remarkably stable at around 10%. Inflation has weighed a little on profitability over the past year, but it has been well absorbed by an increase in sales.

The latter, it should be noted, is itself a consequence of inflation, which is pushing consumers to redirect their purchases towards discount stores. The charm of this positioning is therefore to offer a good hedge against economic hazards.

Known for its excellent management, Dollar General clearly outperforms its less profitable rival Dollar Tree. Over the period 2013-2023, the former generates a total of $17.5 billion in profits, all of which is returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

The number of shares outstanding is thus decreasing by one third. This cocktail of growth, well-defended margins and cannibalized capital allocation has literally quadrupled earnings per share, from $2.8 in 2013 to $10.7 this year.

Over the decade, the market has pinged Dollar General's value, from a low of x15 earnings to a high of x30 earnings. These swings reflect the recognition of a remarkable performance, mixed however with the fear that the group has exhausted its growth potential.

In this regard, management announced eighteen months ago its intention to diversify into consumer pharmaceuticals in order to pursue a new growth driver. Whether this effort succeeds or not, the sustained share buybacks should in any case allow for the continued expansion of earnings per share.

A return of the valuation to the low end of x15 earnings would likely represent an attractive entry point.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 884 M - -
Net income 2023 2 426 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 46 689 M 46 689 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 208,83 $
Average target price 241,25 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President & Chief Financial Officer
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-15.20%46 689
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.69%215 998
TARGET CORPORATION6.92%73 364
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.97%65 889
DOLLARAMA INC.-1.59%16 147
SIAM MAKRO-8.75%11 341