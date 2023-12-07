Dollar General: EPS down 46% in Q3

Dollar General reported a 45.9% drop in EPS to $1.26 for its third fiscal quarter, as well as a 41.1% decline in operating profit to $433.5 million, on revenues up 2.4% to $9.7 billion (-1.3% like-for-like).



For the full year, the retail group confirms that it expects EPS in the range of 7.10 to 7.60 dollars, down 29 to 34%, on revenue growth of around 1.5 to 2.5% (-1 to 0% like-for-like).



On this occasion, Dollar General announced its real estate growth plans for the coming year, which include around 2,385 projects in total, including 800 new stores, 1,500 renovations and 85 relocations.



