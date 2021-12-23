Dollar General : Employee's Act of Kindness Goes Viral

DG Recognizes Uplifting Example of Serving Others with Donation
At Dollar General, we are proud to serve our hometown communities, and this is exhibited daily by our employees in the 46 states in which we operate. Last month, Emily D.'s act of kindness in Vienna, Illinois was witnessed by customer and professional bass angler Gerald Swindle. Impacted by Emily's kindness to a particular customer, Swindle shared a personal account of the exceptional customer service with his more than 324,000 social media followers. His video has since garnered nearly 2 million views and over 19,000 shares.
"You were super patient with this lady. You did nothing but engage with her conversation. You listened to every word she said, and you never rushed her," Gerald said on his video about Emily and a DG customer she was assisting. "You showed me what people are to be. You should always embrace that. You inspired me, and sometimes I need that."
To recognize Emily's act of DG Kindness, Dollar General made a $1,000 donation to Vienna Elementary School to help support student programs.
"Taking the time to make our customers feel special and appreciated embodies our mission of Serving Others
," said Tod Boyster, Dollar General vice president. "Actions like Emily's make Dollar General special, and we are so proud to have her representing this store, in this community."
DG Kindness works to highlight and support Dollar General employees who have made a difference in their communities. As part of Dollar General's mission of Serving Others
, each employee nominated for a DG Kindness recognition is given the opportunity to provide a $1,000 donation to a deserving organization. To date, Dollar General has donated approximately $40,000 to organizations as part of the DG Kindness campaign.
In addition to corporate donations through DG Kindness, Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Since the Foundation's inception in 1993, it has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com
