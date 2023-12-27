DG Answers Community's Call and Updates Store to Increase Fresh Food Access;

Company and Residents Celebrate Grand Opening of Newly Remodeled DG Market



In November 2022, the sole grocer in Lockney, Texas closed its doors, leaving a community of 1,500 in a food desert. The town, especially its elderly population, lacked access to fresh produce with the closest grocery store being more than 15 miles away.

To help fill the gap for community members, Lockney residents turned to their local Dollar General for aid. DG Store Manager Amber received an outpouring of letters from the community requesting that a produce section be added to the Lockney store with one resident writing, "We are an aging community. Please upgrade your store with produce so people don't have to shop out of town. Our children need healthy options for school lunches and after school."

Additionally, 99-year-old Lucy Dean Record, a local advocate also known as the "Queen of Western Swing," became a champion voice for Lockney's aging population. She requested DG add fresh produce to its store, "for the convenience of the many elderly people that we have in our town."

After receiving the letters and calls, Amber knew what a store expansion could mean for the Lockney community. "Many residents do not have the means to travel to get fresh produce and groceries often. They needed more accessibility to fresh food closer to home," she shared.

Hearing a calling from its team, customers, and community leaders, Dollar General acted swiftly to add its fresh fare selection to the Lockney store in July 2023 and most recently, fully remodeled and upgraded the store to a DG Market in December 2023 which now offers an expanded selection of fresh meat, dairy, produce and more. To commemorate the community coming together with DG to meet the need, DG recently hosted local officials and residents for a grand opening and community celebration event.

This effort is a testament to DG's mission of Serving Others and on-going commitment toaddress food insecurityto better serve its hometown communities. DG currently offers fresh fruits and vegetables in more than 4,400 stores, with a meaningful number of them in current United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) defined food deserts.

Learn more about how Dollar General is serving its hometowns at hereforwhatmatters.com.