Dollar General : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. - Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Notes due 2028 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.450% Notes due 2033, each registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-272406) filed on June 5, 2023, other than the underwriting discount, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.
|
Securities and Exchange Commission Registration Fee
|
|
$
|
165,108
|
|
Accounting Fees and Expenses
|
|
|
112,000
|
|
Printing Expenses
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Legal Fees and Expenses
|
|
|
272,500
|
|
Blue Sky Fees and Expenses
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Rating Agency Fees and Expenses
|
|
|
2,325,000
|
|
Miscellaneous Fees and Expenses
|
|
|
35,392
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
2,950,000
|
