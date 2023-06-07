Dollar General : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. - Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Notes due 2028 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.450% Notes due 2033, each registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-272406) filed on June 5, 2023, other than the underwriting discount, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.