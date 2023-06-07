Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dollar General Corporation
  News
  Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:55:49 2023-06-07 pm EDT
158.27 USD   +0.74%
05:07pDollar General : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
05:05pDollar General Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pInsider Sell: Dollar General
MT
Dollar General : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

06/07/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. - Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Notes due 2028 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.450% Notes due 2033, each registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-272406) filed on June 5, 2023, other than the underwriting discount, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.

Securities and Exchange Commission Registration Fee $ 165,108
Accounting Fees and Expenses 112,000
Printing Expenses 30,000
Legal Fees and Expenses 272,500
Blue Sky Fees and Expenses 10,000
Rating Agency Fees and Expenses 2,325,000
Miscellaneous Fees and Expenses 35,392
Total $ 2,950,000

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 39 339 M - -
Net income 2024 2 228 M - -
Net Debt 2024 6 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 15,6x
Yield 2024 1,45%
Capitalization 34 461 M 34 461 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
EV / Sales 2025 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 157,11 $
Average target price 191,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President
Kelly M. Dilts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-36.20%34 461
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION13.09%228 780
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.36%69 621
TARGET CORPORATION-11.09%61 249
DOLLARAMA INC.4.63%17 628
SIAM MAKRO-6.25%11 396
