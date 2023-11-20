Communiqué officiel de DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

Customers Can Shop Buy One, Get One 75% Off Select Toys, Browse Interactive Toy Guide

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) continues to grow their selection of top national brand toys and this week is offering a three day ‘DG Deal Days’ event that includes more than 2,000 toys priced at buy one, get one 75% off, as well as another 2,000 toys priced at buy one, get one 50% off. In addition to the toy promotion, which runs November 23 through 25, the national retailer will also offer sales on a wide array of gifts and holiday décor as well as other household holiday essentials.

Dollar General shares their predictions for top wish list toys for 2023 - and special promotions like a buy one, get one 75% off toy sale. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dollar General offers so many great, name brand toys including popular items for only $10 and under, and when paired with special promotions like our buy one, get one 75% or 50% off sale, it’s not only an amazing value but a great opportunity to stock up on gifts,” said Nick Galletti, Dollar General’s senior buyer of toys. “I’m excited about the trendy items we are bringing to DG’s shelves and proud to partner with our vendors to offer quality products at affordable prices for our customers.”

Nick Predicts the Top Holiday Wish List Toys

Pokemon™ Trading Cards and Construction Sets Magic Mixies Mixlings™ ZURU™ Mini Brands Harry Potter and Minecraft LEGO® BLUEY™

Nick’s Top Five Everyday Value Toy Brands at DG

Hot Wheels™ LEGO® L.O.L. Surprise!™ Squishmallow™ Melissa & Doug®

“Kids and adults alike will enjoy browsing this season’s selection both in store, on our immersive toy page, and within our 2023 Holiday Toy Guide,” said Nick. “If you’ve not shopped DG’s toy aisle lately, make plans to browse our wide selection of new items spanning all ages at prices that are easier on the wallet.”

Highlights of this week’s Decked Out in Deals’ three-day DG Deal Days event include buy one, get one 50% off holiday candles, Whitman’s and Russell Stover chocolates, nutcrackers and Pro Essentials electrical cords; 25% off holiday garland, decorative bows and battery-operated string lights; Comfort Bay throws and blankets are 50% off, while select Toastmaster kitchen appliances and Babycakes® are only $5 (a savings of more than 50%). Select gift cards are 20% off including $25 Xbox or GamePass Ultimate, as well as multi-pack gift cards including Panera, Chili’s, Domino’s, Applebees and more. The sales are in addition to Dollar General’s everyday value pricing with more than 35% of Christmas items priced at $1 or less including items to trim your home and gifts such as assorted ornaments, bows, ribbon and wrapping paper. View the complete weekly ad with many of the deals here.

Dollar General customers are encouraged to sign up for a free myDG account on dg.com or in the DG app to add digital coupons, opt-in to DG Cash Back, receive personalized offers and gain early access to new items and deals.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at dgpr@dg.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of August 4, 2023, the company’s 19,488 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

