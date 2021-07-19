Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

Dollar General : Literacy Foundation Kicks Off The Yellow Glasses Project

07/19/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Second Annual Campaign stylishly shines light on literacy and education

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is excited to launch its The Yellow Glasses Project, an awareness campaign aimed to shine a light on literacy while fostering a brighter future by funding educational initiatives. Now through September 8 (or while supplies last), customers at more than 17,400 Dollar General stores across the 46 states in which the Company operates can purchase a pair of yellow sunglasses for $2 each. Each Yellow Glasses purchase provides 100 percent of the proceeds directly to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

'The Yellow Glasses Project was created to help shine a light on the powerful role that literacy plays in creating bright futures,' said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. 'There are very few things that last a lifetime and have the ability to uplift, empower and enlighten like the ability to read. For nearly 30 years, the Foundation has been helping increase access to educational programming and resources for individuals of all ages, and we're thankful for everyone who supports the campaign by purchasing a pair of yellow glasses and/or 'shining a light' through social media.'

Dollar General shoppers are encouraged to help 'shine the light on literacy' by posting photos of themselves sporting their Yellow Glasses, tagging @TheYellowGlassesProject on Facebook, Instagram and @DGYellowGlasses on Twitter, and by utilizing the hashtags #TheYellowGlassesProject and #ShineBrighter in their posts.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports adult, youth, summer and family literacy programs within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers, helping individuals take their next steps toward a brighter future. Grants fund programming through schools, libraries and nonprofits that help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency tests or learn English. As of May 2021, the Foundation has awarded approximately $200 million in grants, helping more than 14 million individuals achieve their educational goals. Learn more, including how organizations can apply for a grant, at dgliteracy.org.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 20-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
