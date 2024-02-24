This morning, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) celebrated the grand opening of its 20,000th store at its DG Market location in Alice, Texas, marking its continued commitment to providing communities with convenient and affordable access to household essentials and nutritious foods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223242813/en/

Dollar General celebrates its 20,000th store grand opening in Alice, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today marks an incredible milestone in Dollar General’s history,” said Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of store operations and development. “From our first general store to today’s 20,000th store opening, our mission to serve others and help customers stretch their budget remains strong. We believe each store provides a positive impact in our hometowns through convenient access to affordable essentials, career growth opportunities for employees, and the ability for local nonprofits, schools and libraries to advance through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. On behalf of the DG leadership team, I would like to share my gratitude to the entire DG family for its ongoing commitment to our customers and communities in helping us reach this milestone.”

Celebrations in Alice, Texas

The milestone grand opening celebrations began at 9 a.m. this morning with senior leaders and vendors. After the official ribbon cutting, customers received a complimentary tote bag with product samples from numerous vendors, as well as refreshments from one of DG’s private brands, Clover Valley.

Dollar General also awarded $20,000 to support educational and tutoring programs through a $10,000 donation each to Alicia Salinas Public Library and to the Boys & Girls Club of Alice. The Company also provided new books to Saenz Elementary School in Alice to help instill a love of reading in students.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott commemorated the occasion with an official recognition, which included “I have full faith that its twenty thousandth store will be an uplifting force in Alice and beyond. During this milestone celebration and hereafter, I encourage all Dollar General employees to feel pride in their work and to reflect upon the values that launched one of America’s most iconic companies.” Dollar General proudly employs more than 17,500 Texas employees through its store, distribution center and private fleet presence in the state.

Dollar General originated as a wholesale venture by J.L. Turner and his son, Cal Turner, Sr. The first Dollar General store opened nearly 70 years ago in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955. Additional information on Dollar General’s history is available at https://www.dollargeneral.com/about-us/history.html.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of November 3, 2023, the Company’s 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223242813/en/