  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General : Opens First Store in Idaho

Dollar General : Opens First Store in Idaho

03/05/2022 | 01:49pm EST
Store opening expands Dollar General's presence to 47 states

Goodlettsville, Tennessee - March 5, 2022 - Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced the opening of its first store in the state of Idaho, increasing its presence to 47 states. The store opening at 30601 N. Old Highway 95 in Athol, Idaho extends Dollar General's ability to provide affordable access to household essentials at everyday low prices to Kootenai County residents.

Dollar General celebrates the opening of the Company's first store in the state of Idaho.

"It's with great excitement that we open our first store and bring our mission of Serving Others to Idaho," said Jeff Owen, Dollar General's chief operating officer. "At Dollar General, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen in each community we call home, including helping our customers to stretch their budgets, providing our employees with opportunities to develop their careers and donating to local charities through our Dollar General Literacy Foundation."

Dollar General extended its mission of Serving Others by donating $10,000 and 100 new books to Athol Elementary School during the Grand Opening festivities.

Dollar General commemorated its first opening in the Gem State by hosting a community grand opening celebration. Beginning at 8 a.m. this morning, the first 100 adult customers received a complimentary Dollar General gift card and tote bag. The Company also extended its mission by donating $10,000 and 100 new books to Athol Elementary School during the morning's festivities.

Dollar General plans to evaluate additional locations in the state in the near future. The Athol store's hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

The Company's Idaho expansion provides opportunities for nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy grant programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Since its founding in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. Additional information on DGLF and applications for summer, family, youth and adult literacy programs are available at www.dgliteracy.org.

Today's store opening expands Dollar General's presence to 47 states.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 18:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 263 M - -
Net income 2022 2 402 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 48 885 M 48 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 210,98 $
Average target price 242,84 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-10.54%48 885
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-7.43%232 943
TARGET CORPORATION-3.28%105 613
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%63 072
DOLLARAMA INC.5.29%15 289
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%13 588