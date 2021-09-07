Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General : Recognizes Tennessee Customer for ‘Paying it Forward'

09/07/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pictured: Customer Caleb Duncan (center) is recognized and thanked for paying-it-forward at a DG store in Atoka, Tennessee. Also pictured are Terann Fisher, Store #16212 Manager; Bill Horton, DG District Manager; Bro. Michael Pense, Bread of Life Food Pantry; and Mark Person, DG Regional Director.

Each day, Dollar General operates through its mission is Serving Others, and customer Caleb Duncan illustrated that mission by paying it forward during a recent visit to store #16212 on Highway 51 in Atoka, Tennessee.

While checking out, Duncan noticed a fellow customer ahead of him at the checkout counter. 'She was looking for receipts and stuff, and you honestly never know what someone is going through. That might be their last dollar,' Duncan shared in an interview with WREG-TV.

Duncan decided he could help.

'Everybody had a few things here and there, and it looked like I had enough money,' Duncan told WREG.

Though Duncan was out of work at the time, he said he felt like helping others that day. He gave the cashier $80 toward his purchase and told her keep the change for the purchases of those behind him. Another customer, Dalton Watkins, was in line to purchase a candy bar but after hearing Duncan had already paid for it, Watkins told the cashier he wanted to pay for the customer behind him.

'I think it's an amazing thing,' Watkins told WREG. 'If more people in this world would be willing to help people like that, we would be in a much better position because there is not enough nice in the world.'

To recognize Duncan's spirit of Serving Others, Dollar General's district manager Bill Horton and regional director Mark Person presented a donation of $1,000 to Bread of Life Food Pantry of Tipton County. Additionally, Duncan was presented with two Dollar General gift cards - one to keep and one to continue 'paying it forward' however he sees fit.

'Dollar General is proud to be America's neighborhood general store since our founding in 1939, serving the communities we call home and staying committed to our mission of Serving Others,' said Horton. 'Our team was moved by Caleb's generosity toward his neighbors and wanted to recognize him with our own display of gratitude. We hope his act of kindness continues to inspire others to look for ways they can also pay it forward.'

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
10:52aDOLLAR GENERAL : Recognizes Tennessee Customer for ‘Paying it Forward'
PU
09/02Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battle for labo..
RE
09/02AMAZON COM : Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battl..
RE
09/01AMAZON COM : Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain workers ahead of holiday season
RE
09/01DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays 2021 Globa..
BU
09/01DOLLAR GENERAL : Continues Nationwide Hiring Efforts
BU
08/31DOLLAR GENERAL : Employees Honored Through DG Kindness Campaign
PU
08/27DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Updates Financ..
AQ
08/27DOLLAR GENERAL : Jefferies & Co Adjusts Dollar General PT to $265 From $250, Mai..
MT
08/27DOLLAR GENERAL : JPMorgan Adjusts Dollar General PT to $270 From $260, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 260 M - -
Net income 2022 2 404 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 51 900 M 51 900 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 222,45 $
Average target price 246,65 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.78%51 900
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION22.76%204 479
TARGET CORPORATION38.40%119 233
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.12%62 018
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.13.75%19 739
DOLLARAMA INC.9.60%13 734