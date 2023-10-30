Goodlettsville, Tennessee - August 30, 2022 - Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that Dollar General management plans to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET .
A live webcast will be available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under "News & Events, Events & Presentations," and a replay of the session will be accessible at the same location through October 7, 2022.

