Dollar General : Scheduled to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
October 30, 2023 at 10:36 am EDT
Goodlettsville, Tennessee - August 30, 2022 - Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that Dollar General management plans to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET .
A live webcast will be available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under "News & Events, Events & Presentations," and a replay of the session will be accessible at the same location through October 7, 2022.
Dollar General Corporation published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 14:34:45 UTC.
Dollar General Corporation specializes in reduced-price distribution of mass consumption products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumption products (76.7%): hygiene and cleaning products (paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, etc.), food and beverage products, personal care and beauty products (soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, perfumes, cosmetics, etc.), OTC medications, and pet care products;
- seasonal products (12.2%): decorative items, toys, batteries, greeting cards, paper products, lawn and garden products, office supplies, etc.;
- household items (6.8%): kitchen items, small appliances, light bulbs, picture frames, candles, bathroom products, etc.;
- clothing and accessories (4.3%): clothing for men, women, and children, underwear, shoes, purses, etc.
At the end of January 2022, the group had a network of 18,130 stores located in the United States.